Tesla Releases Do It Yourself Manual for Model 3

One big step toward this goal was the release of the parts catalog for all the cars in the Tesla lineup last year. Although things like how to pair a device via Bluetooth or connect to the car’s wi-fi are pretty much common knowledge, other settings can vary from car to car and pose problems for some users.For Tesla owners, knowing how to make these minor yet essential adjustments is generally not a problem, but to have allm angles covered the carmaker released this week an updated DIY guide for the Model 3 Available at this link , the Tesla guide takes Model 3 owners through the basics of car adjustment, from restarting the touchscreen to removing and installing Lug Nut covers. Instructions on how to add or remove keys, replace cabin filters and to calibrate the windows are also included.“Tesla owners who wish to perform basic procedures or maintenance on their vehicle can do so without having to schedule a Service appointment,” says the carmaker about the instructions.“Only perform a procedure if you feel comfortable doing so, and always follow all provided instructions.”The unconventional method Tesla is using to advertise its cars thus expands to the actual maintenance of the vehicle, and this recently released guide is just the start of something much bigger.Empowering car owners to perform more complex maintenance procedures is one of the carmaker’s main goals. For years now Tesla said it will eventually allow owners access to tools and more elaborate guides that will allow them to fix more complex issues with the vehicles on their own.One big step toward this goal was the release of the parts catalog for all the cars in the Tesla lineup last year.