autoevolution

Tesla Releases Do It Yourself Manual for Model 3

21 May 2019, 8:56 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Technology
Owning a modern-day car is a much more demanding experience than it used to be years ago. There are a lot of settings to be adjusted, boxes to be checked and buttons, virtual or otherwise, to be pressed before a car is primed for a trip.
15 photos
Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3Tesla Model 3
Although things like how to pair a device via Bluetooth or connect to the car’s wi-fi are pretty much common knowledge, other settings can vary from car to car and pose problems for some users.

For Tesla owners, knowing how to make these minor yet essential adjustments is generally not a problem, but to have allm angles covered the carmaker released this week an updated DIY guide for the Model 3.

Available at this link, the Tesla guide takes Model 3 owners through the basics of car adjustment, from restarting the touchscreen to removing and installing Lug Nut covers. Instructions on how to add or remove keys, replace cabin filters and to calibrate the windows are also included.

“Tesla owners who wish to perform basic procedures or maintenance on their vehicle can do so without having to schedule a Service appointment,” says the carmaker about the instructions.

“Only perform a procedure if you feel comfortable doing so, and always follow all provided instructions.”

The unconventional method Tesla is using to advertise its cars thus expands to the actual maintenance of the vehicle, and this recently released guide is just the start of something much bigger.

Empowering car owners to perform more complex maintenance procedures is one of the carmaker’s main goals. For years now Tesla said it will eventually allow owners access to tools and more elaborate guides that will allow them to fix more complex issues with the vehicles on their own.

One big step toward this goal was the release of the parts catalog for all the cars in the Tesla lineup last year.
Tesla Model 3 Tesla do it yourself DYI
The Perversion of the Fast and the Furious How the Aston Martin Aeroblade Works Aprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come TrueAprils Fools' Pranks We’d Love or Hate to See Come True
The Engine Start-Stop Systems Conspiracy How Cadillac Super Cruise Hands-Free Driving System Works When Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race CarWhen Ford Told Ferrari to Shove It Using a Race Car
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Alfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor RacingAlfred Neubauer: the First “Don” of Motor Racing
Manipulated Into Liking Cars How to Use the Tesla Autopilot No-Confirmation Lane Change Option Lamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of VengeanceLamborghini: the Italian Supercar Dynasty That Was Created Out of Vengeance
Car, Go Make Me Some Money! The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Top 5 Convenient EV/PHEV Home Chargers The Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor ShowThe Fascinating Unknown Cars of the 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Smoke and Mirrors: Volvo's New Top Speed Limit What Is the Green NCAP? Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS Model YTESLA MOTORS Model Y CrossoverTESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVAll TESLA MOTORS models  
 
 