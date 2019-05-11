Related to the Model 3 electric sedan, the Model Y is Tesla’s second crossover to date. Revealed in March 2019, the Y in S 3 X Y will enter production in 2020 in Fremont, California and Shanghai, China.
If you go to Tesla’s website and press the “Order Now” button, the configurator informs that production will start in the latter part of 2020 for the 2021 model year for the Long Range and Performance alike.
In terms of range, the Model Y Long Rage with rear-wheel drive promises up to 300 miles while the Dual Motor option dwindles down to 280 miles. Curiously enough, the Performance is also capable of 280 miles on a full charge of the lithium-ion battery.
There’s no denying Palo Alto has a lot of testing to do before the Model Y rolls out on the public roads, and Tesla knows it all too well. Charge Point spotted a blue-painted example of the breed in the U.S. with a Model S in tow, sporting a camera rig and matte-finished wrap.
No details are known about this sighting, but the pre-production Model Y doesn’t look half bad. Some people suggest that Tesla is filming a commercial while others believe that Charge Point is testing the Model Y ahead of the charging network’s launch. As far as we know, this could be the first sighting of the Model Y on public roads.
In case you were wondering, the Deep Blue Metallic of the prototype is listed at $1,500 in the configurator. White and red are more expensive at $2,000 and $2,500, but thankfully, solid black doesn’t cost a cent more than the retail price of the electric crossover. Excluding the estimated savings, the Model Y Long Range rear-wheel drive is available to order at $48,000.
Go for the Model Y Performance, and you’re looking at $61,000 for 3.5 seconds to 60 and 150 miles per hour on full song. To whom it may concern, the Standard Range option is expected to enter production early in 2021.
Y don't you tell us what you think about this Tesla? #TeslaSpotting #ModelY pic.twitter.com/29uko8nz7J— ChargePoint (@ChargePointnet) May 10, 2019
A good pic of #ModelY tow hitch cover plate! 🚙🔋🔌 https://t.co/4ROFAScuhj $TSLA #Tesla #EV pic.twitter.com/ObTwOvLhme— Tesla New York (@TeslaNY) May 11, 2019
Was just going to say same thing! Shadow!? 📷: u/hunrob pic.twitter.com/xLdqIewbd5— Tesla New York (@TeslaNY) May 11, 2019
Following the Model Y🎥🎥🎥 pic.twitter.com/TL2bvPmDAW— ChargePoint (@ChargePointnet) May 10, 2019