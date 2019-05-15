Watch Another Tesla Get Keyed, This Time by Two Guys in a Pickup

Ever since the introduction of the Sentry Mode feature on Tesla cars, the Internet got flooded with videos showing what humans are capable of when they think no one is watching. From violence to foolish behavior, it’s all there for the world to see.

The video, posted on a Youtube channel called sentry mode, shows how the two approach a pickup truck and parked next to the Model 3 and seem to be checking scratches on the left front door of their car.



As they try to get to the bottom of whatever is troubling them, one of the individuals pulls out the keys from his pocket and, believing he’s hidden from view, begins keying the Tesla.



The two pull back and have a laugh over whatever reason, and then return to their truck. Just before getting it, another mark is made by the same guy on the car’s body.



There are no other details about who the owner of the Tesla or the other two guys are, and the



A similar incident earlier in April



The



The system considers a threat anything that comes close to it, below a certain distance Tesla did not reveal at the time of the system’s introduction.



