Tesla Model Y Performance Owner Shares His Experience Towing a Boat

Common wisdom taught us that towing a trailer severely cuts the range of an electric vehicle, especially when driving at highway speeds. One Tesla Model Y Performance owner discovered that things could get even tighter, especially when the loads are near the car's tow limit.
The Tesla Model Y Performance is a versatile car, as it can be both sportier and more practical than most sport-utility vehicles. You can take your family on a road trip, thanks to the comfort and safety provided, but you can also have fun on a racetrack if you want. Last but not least, you can use it to tow a trailer when the need arises, which is not something other sports cars can do. The Model Y Performance has a 3,500 lbs (1,600 kg) towing limit, which is more than enough for most people.
One thing we've learned about electric vehicles is that towing a trailer severely cuts the range. This is true for all vehicles, but since gas stations are still easier to find than charging stations, it's more of a problem for EVs. They also have a lower range than combustion vehicles, and cutting that even lower when towing can get uncomfortable for most people. You can get a different penalty depending on the size, weight, and shape of the things you tow. Still, common wisdom says you would lose half the range typically.
When driving on slower and rural roads, the trailer's weight takes the most significant toll, so the heavier it is, the lower your mileage. Increased speed and aerodynamics come into play, affecting the range even for lighter loads. Going fast with a heavy load is the worst-case scenario and would affect the range the most. This is where people's experience can help, showing others what they can expect when towing a heavy trailer.
Avram Dorfman is one of the few who uses their Tesla for towing boats. Since people asked him for details, he shared his experience on the Tesla Motors Club forums. Avram towed two boats, with the lighter one weighing 3,160 lbs (1,450 kg) with the trailer. The second one was heavier, around the 3,500-lb maximum towing capacity. Both boats were significantly wider and taller than the Model Y, so going above 55 mph (90 kph) caused a significant range hit.
His records show he achieved a 38% efficiency over a 46-mile (74-km) trip while towing the heavier boat. This represents a 622 Wh/mi (almost 39 kWh/100 km) consumption or nearly one-third of the rated range for the Model Y Performance. The average speed was 48 mph, but sometimes it reached 69 mph on the highway. Dorfman has made several measurements with the lighter boat and found that the efficiency can be between 48% and 32%, depending on the speed.
Towing a trailer poses another challenge for Tesla owners, as most Supercharger stations are designed for parallel parking. Sometimes you get lucky and have an entire station at your disposal, but most of the time, you must disconnect the trailer to access the charger. The situation should improve with the V4 Superchargers fitted with longer cables. However, having the charge port in the car's front would also help.
One thing we've learned about electric vehicles is that towing a trailer severely cuts the range. This is true for all vehicles, but since gas stations are still easier to find than charging stations, it's more of a problem for EVs. They also have a lower range than combustion vehicles, and cutting that even lower when towing can get uncomfortable for most people. You can get a different penalty depending on the size, weight, and shape of the things you tow. Still, common wisdom says you would lose half the range typically.
When driving on slower and rural roads, the trailer's weight takes the most significant toll, so the heavier it is, the lower your mileage. Increased speed and aerodynamics come into play, affecting the range even for lighter loads. Going fast with a heavy load is the worst-case scenario and would affect the range the most. This is where people's experience can help, showing others what they can expect when towing a heavy trailer.
Avram Dorfman is one of the few who uses their Tesla for towing boats. Since people asked him for details, he shared his experience on the Tesla Motors Club forums. Avram towed two boats, with the lighter one weighing 3,160 lbs (1,450 kg) with the trailer. The second one was heavier, around the 3,500-lb maximum towing capacity. Both boats were significantly wider and taller than the Model Y, so going above 55 mph (90 kph) caused a significant range hit.
His records show he achieved a 38% efficiency over a 46-mile (74-km) trip while towing the heavier boat. This represents a 622 Wh/mi (almost 39 kWh/100 km) consumption or nearly one-third of the rated range for the Model Y Performance. The average speed was 48 mph, but sometimes it reached 69 mph on the highway. Dorfman has made several measurements with the lighter boat and found that the efficiency can be between 48% and 32%, depending on the speed.
Towing a trailer poses another challenge for Tesla owners, as most Supercharger stations are designed for parallel parking. Sometimes you get lucky and have an entire station at your disposal, but most of the time, you must disconnect the trailer to access the charger. The situation should improve with the V4 Superchargers fitted with longer cables. However, having the charge port in the car's front would also help.