Tesla Model Y Embarks on 1,400-Mile Camper Adventure Out of Supercharger Reach

While still not as popular as its Model 3 sibling, the compact electric Model Y is beginning to show more and more of its crossover nature, as people become familiar with its strengths and weaknesses. Some are even doing it while embarking on adventurous journeys, complete with attached campers and way from the safety of the renowned Supercharger network.
Tesla’s vehicles have become world renowned for their incredible performance, and for their great range when compared to other fully electric models. But not exactly the first among off-road adventurers, nor the mightiest towing experts, for sure.
Still, we have seen pioneers of both categories, including when referring directly to the Model Y. A new YouTube channel dubbed The Electric Roadtrip has seemingly decided to see how life with the electric crossover is when taking a partner for every adventure – a small Casita camper.
And when we say new, it means they are currently gathering not only a library of videos, but also a bookshelf or two of experience, as revealed in their latest episode.
For the adventure, the Model Y and Casita camper were taken on an extensive, 1,400-mile (2,253) trip from Colorado to Idaho. And we can tell you from the get-go, it was quite the adventure.
Not only because of the scenic views (which were abundant), and not even due to the close encounter with a group of deer (31:13 mark) or the firefighter helicopter swinging by at the 19:35 mark.
More precisely, the YouTuber had decidedly to see how it’s like when taking both the EV and its camper off the beaten track – both figuratively and literally. As in the challenges not only included some rougher roads, but also a taste of how off-grid life looks when turning away from the safety and comfort of the Supercharger network.
By the way, don’t think that EVs and towing don’t mix – the Model Y comes with an official tow hitch accessory and a 3,500-pound maximum rating, but planning becomes crucial when embarking on such trips. And this is where our socialite wannabe was off by a good mark, even from the get-go, as he was more than once saved by the aerodynamic protection of U-Hauls, other trailering fans, or big rigs.
Yes, overconfidence can lead to interesting experiences – such as the one in the middle of the night when he actually had to drop his trailer (22:40) and still reached the intended destination with the Model Y reading zero miles of range... for quite a few miles. Well, at least he’ll have the stats fact sheet (36:09) to refer to when planning next.
