This Sleek, Expendable RV Is the Perfect Towable for Your EV

As much as we like to talk about the automotive future being electric, it’s clear by now that adjustments have to be made to include towables. Right now, few of the EVs in production have the ability to tow an RV in a satisfactory mode – which, for regular travelers, means as efficiently as an ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicle would.
A trailer drains the battery of the EV considerably, so the heavier it is, the less range you get. If the plan is to head out into the great outdoors, this is the last thing you’d want, even assuming you’d go somewhere with a decent charger network. To counter this, certain makers have already started working on EV-made trailers, designing them to be lighter and more aerodynamic.
Of the bunch, Grounded’s proposal is perhaps the most ambitious. The Grounded Towable might not have the most memorable name out there – it doesn’t, who are we kidding – but it does have the most memorable silhouette, if only in CGI form for the time being.
Introduced earlier this month, the Towable proposes a concept that’s not exactly new, though it is a bit less frequent on today’s market: a compact trailer that expands only in camp mode, retaining a slimmed-down form during travel for improved aerodynamics. Obviously, such an approach means certain compromises as regards functionality or even comfort, but at least you wouldn’t be dreading you won’t make it in time to a charger. And look how awesome it looks!
campervan, the G1.
Grounded is based in Detroit and comprised of a group of self-titled “SpaceX and Tesla engineering nerds committed to the modernization and electrification of the RV industry,” working out of the Ford and Newlab manufacturing space. The G1 is based on the Ford E-Transit platform, with a modular interior, more tech, and certain off-grid capabilities, and it’s currently in construction.
That is to say, the team is working on the first two units, while exploring the possibility of building the Towable, as well. This makes even the early 2025 delivery timeline for the Towable a difficult pill to swallow.
more futuristic-looking than the G1 could ever look, even with all the upgrades in the world, and that’s because of the low profile that makes it more aerodynamic.
In camp mode, the entire upper part of the Towable slides upwards, so you get standing height inside. You also get “luxury” amenities, according to Grounded, and the promise of spectacular 360-degree views. The plan is to pack the trailer with all the comforts of home, including a queen-size bed, a kitchen with fridge and stove, a pull-up table with a bench, and a dry-flush toilet. The final layout would be up to each owner, who could opt out of certain modules because of budget or if they didn’t need them. The roof is covered in 1,500 W of solar panels, and all electronics and appliances would be remotely controlled for maximum efficiency and ease of use.
To ensure minimal drag on the battery, the Towable is made with composite materials to keep its weight low but without compromise to durability. On paper at least, this also gives it a very futuristic look, but in reality, it will probably also drive up the price point.
expanding towables over the years, all of them developed on the premise of a lower weight and the ability to tow them with a less powerful vehicle. With all of them, the compromise is always in functionality and the overall toughness of the finished product, which is to be expected when you use canvas or lightweight sheets for walls.
There’s no point in speculating whether the same will happen to the Towable. This is only a concept – and not even a very developed one, even though you could reserve one for just $100 today. If you’re feeling particularly confident or flush with cash. The mere fact that the Grounded Towable exists is proof that the industry is looking towards towables tailor-made for electric vehicles, if proof of that was still needed. And it makes for a very fancy dream of the future of RV-ing.
