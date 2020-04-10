Tesla Model X Off-Roader Looks Ready for Jurassic Park

This month's news is dominated by the Tesla Model Y, and that only serves to remind us of what its bigger brother could have/should have been. The Model X was the first Tesla SUV, but even though it's a capable machine, it doesn't strike you as particularly off-road-ready.
For some strange reason, people just keep imagining Teslas in survival situations. Perhaps it's only natural, as digital artists are locked up in their homes, reading about the potential of a massive volcano eruption or all-out conflict with another powerful nation.
And what car would you want to drive at the end of the world? Gas doesn't just come out of the ground; it needs a running oil refinery. But electricity can theoretically be produced for a long time using solar panels.
A couple of weeks ago, we showed you an off-road version of the Tesla Roadster, the next one, not the original. But now the same artist is back with a makeover of the Model X, and it's even more believable. Sure, the Roadster is ideal if you're running from battery bandits. But the X is plenty-fast while potentially serving as a mobile home. After all, you can't sleep in the back of a sports car.
Paved roads are probably not a top priority for humanity's survives, so the modified rig sports chunky off-road tires on some simpler truck wheels. Also, bull bars glued to the chassis may come in handy if you have to push objects out of the way or in a theoretical car chase. But as we said in our previous post, solar panels just add weight while doing precious little in the charging department.
While this makeover screams "Mad Max," one of California's favorite luxury vehicles seems out of context here. Perhaps it's better suited as a Jurassic World cruiser or in a video game universe. Tell us what you think.
And what car would you want to drive at the end of the world? Gas doesn't just come out of the ground; it needs a running oil refinery. But electricity can theoretically be produced for a long time using solar panels.
A couple of weeks ago, we showed you an off-road version of the Tesla Roadster, the next one, not the original. But now the same artist is back with a makeover of the Model X, and it's even more believable. Sure, the Roadster is ideal if you're running from battery bandits. But the X is plenty-fast while potentially serving as a mobile home. After all, you can't sleep in the back of a sports car.
Paved roads are probably not a top priority for humanity's survives, so the modified rig sports chunky off-road tires on some simpler truck wheels. Also, bull bars glued to the chassis may come in handy if you have to push objects out of the way or in a theoretical car chase. But as we said in our previous post, solar panels just add weight while doing precious little in the charging department.
While this makeover screams "Mad Max," one of California's favorite luxury vehicles seems out of context here. Perhaps it's better suited as a Jurassic World cruiser or in a video game universe. Tell us what you think.