Tesla Roadster Off-Roader Looks Ready for the Apocalypse

You're running low on toilet paper, water and canned cat food - sounds like the apocalypse to me! But what if instead of going to Gas Town, survivors of the big virus outbreak move to Solar City to charge up their Teslas?
Tesla is probably too busy counting its Model Y money to put the Roadster into production. We're talking about the new one, not the original EV. So you can't blame us fooling you into thinking this is a real car converted to off-road use.
So why the Roadster? Well, we didn't want to bother Brad Builds with that question. However, we don't see why not. Maybe in the post-apocalyptic world, highway robbers are always chasing you down to take your batteries. And if you've got the hottest Tesla ever, chances are you're pretty safe.
The specs they promised are amazing. For $200,000, you're supposed to get a faster 0-60mph time than a Bugatti Chiron over 600 miles of range and four seats. Two of them are just for show, but Mad Max's Falcon wasn't exactly a minivan either.
We're not exactly sure the solar panels help. Hyundai just put some on a production car, the Sonata Hybrid, and says they can add about 800 miles of charge per year. That's barely anything if you divide it by days, but if you're stuck in the middle of nowhere, at least you can move a couple of miles at a time or make some tea.
The black paint, bull bars, and extra water cans all seem like a good idea in a survival situation. Tesla also has a couple of other useful advantages in the event of an apocalypse... because Elon knows his crazy customers. The company has some of the best air filtration systems and electric motors also deliver lots of torque. Both would be extremely useful if a volcano erupts in North America. Apparently, we're overdue for one of those as well.
Tell us what kind of car you would drive if the end of the world was just around the corner.
So why the Roadster? Well, we didn't want to bother Brad Builds with that question. However, we don't see why not. Maybe in the post-apocalyptic world, highway robbers are always chasing you down to take your batteries. And if you've got the hottest Tesla ever, chances are you're pretty safe.
The specs they promised are amazing. For $200,000, you're supposed to get a faster 0-60mph time than a Bugatti Chiron over 600 miles of range and four seats. Two of them are just for show, but Mad Max's Falcon wasn't exactly a minivan either.
We're not exactly sure the solar panels help. Hyundai just put some on a production car, the Sonata Hybrid, and says they can add about 800 miles of charge per year. That's barely anything if you divide it by days, but if you're stuck in the middle of nowhere, at least you can move a couple of miles at a time or make some tea.
The black paint, bull bars, and extra water cans all seem like a good idea in a survival situation. Tesla also has a couple of other useful advantages in the event of an apocalypse... because Elon knows his crazy customers. The company has some of the best air filtration systems and electric motors also deliver lots of torque. Both would be extremely useful if a volcano erupts in North America. Apparently, we're overdue for one of those as well.
Tell us what kind of car you would drive if the end of the world was just around the corner.