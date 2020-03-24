New BMW M135i Drag Races Old M140i With Surprising Results

Doug DeMuro Explains Why the Tesla Model Y Is a Big Deal

9 photos It's been roughly a year since we got to see the Tesla Model Y for the first time, and it's amazing to finally have it being delivered, even though it's not at the best of times.



Many buyers talk about having owned and driven Tesla since jumping on the Model S bandwagon six or seven years ago but feeling like they should stay away from the one with the gullwing doors. The Model Y has the opportunity to attract the buyers missed by the flamboyant Model X. So is this the first truly affordable crossover from Tesla or just a bloated Model 3? We tried to find that out with this review from Doug DeMuro.



Now, Doug doesn't have a full-time staff of writers or a big production team to do helicopter shots. Yet his reviews somehow end up being among the most popular on YouTube.



So are there any of those quirks DeMuro likes so much? A few. The Model Y comes with unique blacked-out trim, leaving the door handles and window frames all satin-looking. This model also sports the 21-inch performance wheels which look amazing and add sporty character.



By the way, the model you see here isn't cheap, starting at about $61,000. But in return, you get a vehicle that will do 0 to 60mph in 3.5 seconds. Beat that in your Japanese crossover! Next year, Tesla will supposedly start selling a $40,000 base model, though we expect finding one will be as difficult as in the case of the sedan.



The Tesla crossover is very practical, offering noticeably more cargo and passenger room than a Model 3. It's safe too. As Teslas keep racking up the miles, the autopilot function has more data and can handle most driving with the precision of a real person while also being able to keep you safe.



