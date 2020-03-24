New BMW M135i Drag Races Old M140i With Surprising Results

3 BMW M760Li vs. M3 Competition Drag Race Proves V12 Are Better Than Everything

BMW has fundamentally changed the way the 1 Series is built. Using a MINI-like front-wheel-drive platform has allowed them to develop a comfortable, practical hatchback. But this may have cost the M model their character and/or performance. 2 photos



By contrast, the old M135i and M140i got their bang from a six-cylinder turbo engine, which in the UK market sent power exclusively to the rear wheels. This meant you could do really cool burnouts or drift around your local roundabout when it rained or snowed.



We've seen all sorts of drag race videos of the new model, mainly up against direct rivals like the Golf R, Audi S3, and



It's worth pointing out that there's a small power difference between these two. Ignore what you see on the screen; it's actually 34 hp and 50 Nm in favor of the older model. But will more modern launch control and the AWD system make up for that?



Yes and no. While the 2020 model secures a comfortable lead off the line, the M140i boasts the power it needs to catch up. The two cross the finish line at exactly the same time. In the real world where such speeds aren't legal, the winner would have to be the M135i xDrive.



The rolling race obviously favors the car that was able to catch up, proving once again that there's no replacement for displacement. And in the brake test, victory goes to the older car that is lighter by about a passenger's worth. It's worth noting that while this race is irrelevant to our American readers, the outcome will be the same when the M240i Coupe goes up against the new M235i Gran Coupe.



