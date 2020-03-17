Doug DeMuro Reviews the C8 Corvette, Doug Score Is Higher Than the Porsche 911

Doug DeMuro isn’t your typical motoring journalist or YouTube vlogger. He’s a brand of his own, and even though he’s tested his fair share of European exotics, Doug is genuinely impressed by the C8 Corvette.
Let’s start with the Doug Score, shall we? The Stingray ranks fourth on the list with 68 points under its belt, three fewer than the Lamborghini Huracan. Between them, the Ferrari 488 Spider and McLaren 720S boast 70 and 69 points. More importantly, the Porsche 911 Carrera S from the 992 generation is listed in fifth with 67 points while the C7 ZR1 has tallied 65.
“So you’re telling me the C8 is better than the 992?” Not me, but Doug! There’s no denying the mid-engine ‘Vette is a hotter commodity than the 911 in 2020, and the hype will only get higher with the flat-plane crankshaft V8 engine of the Z06 and the twin-turbo V8 of the ZR1. Speaking of powertrains, one or two hybrids are in the pipeline, including an e-AWD option.
As with every mid-engine design, the front end sits relatively low to the ground. This means that the Corvette is prone to scraping the nose every now and then, but Chevrolet has worked around this problem by installing a lift system. All you need to do is tap a little button located at the right of the push-button transmission controls, wait three seconds, and job well done!
Doug points out the C8 can be set up to remember locations where you’ve previously lifted the nose, automatically raising the front axle. One of the quirks of the eighth-generation Corvette is the cigarette lighter, located – or better said hidden - underneath the dashboard on the passenger side.
Chevrolet didn’t forget that U.S. customers also like to have a place where to put a cup a coffee or two, and the ‘Vette doesn’t disappoint in this regard either. Last, but certainly not least, Doug feels pretty comfortable in the driver’s seat of the C8 even though he’s kind of tall and mid-engine sports cars tend to favor shorter people because of the cabin's tight packaging.
