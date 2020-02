This particular Mk3 Prius looks like it resides in the Land of the Rising Sun. However, it's actually a rendering that's completely set in the digital world. In fact, you may recognize the background as something Brad Builds has used before.Mustangs and Challengers dominate weekend car meets, but the Instagram followers of this artist overwhelmingly sided with the Prius when it came time to render a new car. Naturally, a widebody monster was created, one which would be difficult to put together in the real world.We're by no means saying that it can't be done. If you can put a Hellcat engine in a Toyota Prius , you can pretty much do anything else to it. The Dodge engine is the first thing we thought of when seeing this rendering since a Toyota 1.8-liter hybrid drivetrain wouldn't need supercar tires.Those 5-spoke wheels look like a hellaflush 3-piece version of what you'd see on drag strip monsters. Meanwhile, the otherwise unassuming body of the Prius has been enhanced using widebody magic, and with the black-and-white color combination, it's almost impossible not to think of the AE86 delivering tofu or going sideways down a mountain road.It's amazing how even though so many treat the Prius like a sports car, Toyota hasn't made a hardcore version yet. In a way, such a car exists in Europe, taking the form of a much more powerful 2-liter hybrid drive for the Corolla hatchback. It delivers about 50 hp more than a Prius, and since the two cars are based on the TNGA platform, a swap would be possible.