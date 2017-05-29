autoevolution

Tesla Model 3's Interior Gets Snapped Better Than Ever Before

 
29 May 2017, 8:05 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Concept Car
We're less than two months away from the official reveal of the most anticipated Tesla model yet - and one that could turn out to mark a pivotal moment in the history of the automotive industry as a whole - and one of the few unknowns left is the vehicle's interior.
The release candidates spotted by the occasional amateur spy photographers haven shown cabins in various stages of completion, so it's almost impossible to get a definitive impression. But for all the changes that can still occur, one thing is certain: it's going to have one of the cleanest dashboards that have ever adorned the inside of a car.

Whether that's a good or a bad thing, only the market can decide, but it definitely is very different from what we've become accustomed to. Even those interiors that were considered simplistic up to this point look busy by comparison.

Elon Musk said that Model 3 controls would be "space-ship like," something that has generated a lot of speculation. Given there is no apparent instrument cluster - and projecting important information such as the instant speed on the central display would hurt the ergonomics - everyone (ourselves included) thought about a head-up display.

Well, Musk has never confirmed that (nor has he denied it, to be fair), and every Model 3 spotting so far hasn't shown anything to suggest that were the case. At least not the type of HUDs we've been treated to by the rest of the automakers.

This set of images posted by Thomas Preisler on the Tesla Model 3 Facebook group shows a silver release candidate that was parked on top of Mount Hamilton together with two other. Unlike other instances where people were not allowed to take photos of the inside, Thomas was free to approach the vehicle and take an unobstructed shot of the interior.

The ease with which he managed to photograph the car - as opposed to others being more secretive - might suggest this particular vehicle had nothing to hide since its interior was pretty much in the same state as on the prototypes used during the presentation in March 2016. And looking at the picture, you do get the sense it isn't exactly finished, even though that might be down to our fixed perception of what a dashboard should look like.

Either way, the Model 3 is rapidly headed toward the start of its production run, and the growing number of vehicles spotted testing can only support that. Musk says everything is on track and we should get the official reveal in July, with first deliveries to begin (a lot) later this year.
Tesla Model 3 release candidate Tesla Model 3 Tesla Motors tesla inc model 3
 
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75