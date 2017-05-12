autoevolution

Updated Autopilot 2.0 Clip Shows the New System Isn't Safe Yet

 
12 May 2017, 7:19 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Technology
Tesla's decision to end its collaboration with Mobileye last year left it in a pretty awkward position, unable to offer new customers the same facilities as the existing ones as far as the Autopilot was concerned. At least for a while.
The launch of the Autopilot 2.0 hardware and the need to replace Mobileye's software solutions meant new Tesla vehicles came with limited autonomous driving features compared to the ones running the first version of the system. Of course, it was all going to get better in time, but the new owners were understandably impatient.

We guess Autopilot is the kind of innovation that's hard to live without once you get used to it, and a lot of those who bought new Teslas - especially the Model X SUV - recently were returning customers who enjoyed the advanced cruise control feature before, and were now forced to make do without it.

Tesla has been releasing updates ever since, and after each one of them, the owners began posting videos of the Autopilot 2.0 at work. Despite the deadline given by Elon Musk drawing close, it seems the new system isn't yet on par with the previous one, even though it did get better with the last software refresh.

A clip uploaded by Tesla owner Håkan Forss shows him driving his Model X across a local road, but one that seems to display clear markings and a solid curb at the side. Despite all that, the Autosteer function is jerky and tends to get too close to the lane-dividing line even when cruising at 30 mph (50 km/h).

What's more, the Autopilot even asks the driver to take over for no apparent reason, slows down out of the blue and even nearly crashes into the curb dividing the two sides of the road. In other words, it's not exactly the kind of performance you would entrust with your life, not by a long shot.

And Håkan Forss says he's been driving on this route with a previous version of the Autopilot with much better results, meaning the new software still has a long way to go not only until it can become better, but even just to reach the same level as before. However, Elon Musk needs not worry: if it's one thing Tesla owners and fans have, it's patience and confidence in his abilities.

autopilot Tesla Motors Tesla autonomous self-driving autopilot 2.0
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips How To Update BMW's Phone Cradle Firmware - A Brief Guide Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
 

Our TESLA MOTORS Testdrives:

TESLA Model S75