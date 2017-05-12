Updated Autopilot 2.0 Clip Shows the New System Isn't Safe Yet

Tesla's decision to end its collaboration with Mobileye last year left it in a pretty awkward position, unable to offer new customers the same facilities as the existing ones as far as the Autopilot was concerned. At least for a while.





We guess Autopilot is the kind of innovation that's hard to live without once you get used to it, and a lot of those who bought new Teslas - especially the Model X SUV - recently were returning customers who enjoyed the advanced cruise control feature before, and were now forced to make do without it.



Tesla has been releasing updates ever since, and after each one of them, the owners began posting videos of the Autopilot 2.0 at work. Despite the deadline given by Elon Musk drawing close, it seems the new system isn't yet on par with the previous one, even though it did get better with the last software refresh.



A clip uploaded by Tesla owner Håkan Forss shows him driving his



What's more, the



And Håkan Forss says he's been driving on this route with a previous version of the Autopilot with much better results, meaning the new software still has a long way to go not only until it can become better, but even just to reach the same level as before. However, Elon Musk needs not worry: if it's one thing Tesla owners and fans have, it's patience and confidence in his abilities.



