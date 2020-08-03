Tesla Model 3 Pressures Porsche 911 (997) GT3 CS into Oversteering on Track

Have you ever been in the situation where you're driving in your normal mode, only to have somebody behind who clearly wants to overtake you, only they don't have anywhere safe to do it?
Depending on the type of person you are, that can be a pretty stressful situation. Well, it also depends on the type of person the drive behind is. If they stay way too close to your car always poking out to see if an overtake is possible, that certainly doesn't help.
Still, you can't help feeling a bit bad for holding somebody up, even if it's in no way your fault. But what can you do about it? Well, the right thing would be just not to think about it and keep doing your thing. However, what you might end up doing is going a little faster than you normally would because you're a nice person and you don't want to upset anyone.
Something pretty similar can happen on the track. You might be caught on by another car that drives just that bit faster than you (it caught on, after all), but not fast enough for a clean overtake. Well, not the friendly, safe ones you're supposed to make during an open track day, anyway.
So, you push things a bit further than you normally would, getting out of your comfort zone and dropping straight on the edge of your seat. That's when mistakes can happen: maybe you brake later going into a corner, carrying too much speed into the turn and risking understeer; or maybe you accelerate too early or too hard coming out of a corner while your front wheels are still turned, risking oversteer.
The latter seems to have happened to this Porsche 911 GT3 CS (those two letters signal the presence of the Clubsport package) that was tailed by a Tesla Model 3 Performance with the Track Pack. The video description says the driver in the GT3 was at "pro" level, also calling him an "instructor," so you definitely can't blame the slip on the lack of skill.
More likely, the weight of the situation he was in got to him and forced one little mistake (just after the 3:00 minute mark). He wasn't trying to prevent being overtaken just for his own pride - nope, there was much more at stake there. There he was, driving a track-bred Porsche car (albeit a slightly older one) while being chased by an electric sedan: he wasn't just trying to stay ahead, he was making a last stand for internal combustion engines. And most of you will be glad to know he was successful.
