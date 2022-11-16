Tesla Haters Are Real! Sentry Mode Films Man Vandalizing a Model 3



The only reason we can think of right now why people, in general, might hate Tesla is that they don't understand the technologically advanced electric car and are not exactly change enthusiasts.

Tesla may be the car of choice for those who appreciate advanced, environmentally friendly technology, but it is also the target of an inordinate number of vandalism attacks. Thanks to the security camera built into the cars' fenders, images of people breaking into and scratching vehicles are all over social media. These acts of vandalism are costing car owners thousands of dollars, but cameras could help identify the perpetrators.Called Sentry Mode, this is a surveillance system specific to Tesla cars. It is designed to film everything that happens around a car when it's parked and the driver is not present. This way the owner can find out what happened to his car while he is away.In the few years that Sentry Mode has been available, several videos have been uploaded online, showing countless situations involving Tesla cars. Some may be accidental (more or less serious), while other footages show passers-by vandalizing the car for various reasons or other drivers trying to pull the charging cable while the car is connected to the charging station.The latest example of vandalism was posted on Reddit. The car camera captured the moment a man scratched a Tesla Model 3 parked on the side of the road. Apparently, there is no reason for the aggression. The man can be seen taking the keys out of his pocket and scratching the Tesla in the back. He then walks away with another person standing guard. Even with this precautionary method, the perpetrator and his accomplice were filmed and the footage will most likely reach the police.