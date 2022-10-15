Tesla Model 3 Owner Gets Stranded in the Middle of the Freeway in Her Third Drive

Dana Brems used to drive a Toyota Prius in college, but she always wanted to have a Tesla. When she became a doctor, she bought one as a gift to herself. Autopilot was a feature Brems loved. On her third drive, her brand-new Model 3 decided to stop in the left lane of the I-5 highway right after a blind corner. Luckily, nothing worse happened, but the mere possibility made her want to return her car. Tesla does not want it back and blames her for everything.