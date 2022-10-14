Tesla Is Moving Machinery to Make 4680 Cells from Germany to Texas

When Tesla was building Giga Grünheide, it wanted a 4680 cell factory there as well. After all, the German plant would test a “lot of new technology,” as Elon Musk tweeted in 2020. On November 26, 2021, Tesla withdrew its application for subsidies for a battery plant there: it would not be eligible, and the process slowed the factory approval. Now the EV maker is moving the machines to make cells from Germany to Texas.

20 photos