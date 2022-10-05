Sentry Mode Filmed Why Is Best Not to Leave Your Tesla Unsupervised in a Tire Repair Shop

When lifting a Tesla for various service procedures, if you don't lift it correctly, you can cause serious damage, because the jack points are located very close to the battery pack.
So if you do it wrong, it will be a very costly mistake. It's like lifting the car and leaning it on the gas tank. Another thing to remember is that when done the wrong way, potential damage is not covered bythe warranty, so you'll have to take money out of your pocket to cover the damage.
With that in mind, when we saw the images that appeared on Reddit of a Tesla being lifted in a peculiarly way by mechanics, it made us wonder why they chose this to do it this way.
A Tesla owner left his car in the shop. Sentry Mode activated when the mechanics got to work. In the video, one of the mechanics inserts two jacks and lifts the electric car to one side.
They should have ensured that the jack points were well secured. The man in the footage should have made sure that the position of lifting arm pads was correct.
After the procedure, the car should be checked underneath to make sure there are no dents or deep grooves. There have been some pretty serious cases with punctured batteries due to improper use of the jack.
From our point of view, it seems that the approach is unprofessional, to say the least. In situations like these, when standard procedures are not followed, most incidents occur.
The best way is perhaps to sit next to the car while it is being repaired. Of course, for this, you will need the mechanics' permission, and not all of them are willing to give it. This is the only way to make sure there are no surprises, despite the sales reps assuring you that the mechanics have the necessary experience.