Tesla Has 10,000 Superchargers in Europe, People Want More

Tesla has recently passed a significant milestone, albeit one that is more related to a round figure than anything else. The American manufacturer has more than 10,000 Supercharger individual connectors in Europe. The 10,000 stalls are installed in 30 European countries, and this adds up to a quarter of all Tesla Superchargers around the world.
The most Tesla Supercharger stations installed in Europe may be found in Germany, which has 143 stations, while France comes second with 123 stations. The United Kingdom had a nice, round, 100 stations to its name, while Norway – the place where Tesla is insanely popular, has 95 stations, but a smaller territory than France or Germany if you really think about it.
Sweden has 65 Tesla Supercharger stations, while Italy has 59, Spain has 50, and The Netherlands has just 39. Switzerland and Austria are currently tied at 27 stations each. The best Tesla Superchargers found in Europe, the V3 ones, can charge at up to 250 kW.
If the owners of Tesla cars cannot find a suitable charger nearby, their vehicles have a native compatibility with the CCS Combo 2 connector, which is found across the European continent's fast charging stations.
While there are 10,000 Tesla Supercharger connectors in Europe, there are less than 900 Supercharger stations on the Old Continent. The world has about 4,000 Tesla Supercharger stations in total, so the mentioned proportion, of a quarter of all Tesla Superchargers in the world that can be found in Europe, remains correct.
A promotional video was made to celebrate the result, and people just replied to the tweet made by the account that specializes in announcing new Supercharger sites, as well as all things related to charging a Tesla, with requests of where to put the next station.
It did not take us long to find that people in Ireland want more Superchargers, as well as people in Portugal, Hungary, Romania, Estonia, and many more.
Evidently, Tesla intends to expand its network, but this can only happen with considerable investment, and if that investment was previously justified by a significant number of new Tesla vehicles sold in the respective country.
