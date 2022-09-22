Experiment Shows the Level of Electromagnetic Fields in a Tesla Left Charging

A vlogger did an interesting experiment in a Tesla. He took a device that measures electric and magnetic fields (EMFs) to find out what their level is inside the Tesla when it is left charging.
First, the man shows us how the device works by testing it on a sun visor magnet. Very little magnetic activity is seen when the detector is very close to the sunshade's grip. Then he gets out of the car to test the magnetic waves near the electrical transformer of the Supercharger. The device starts to take a beam when approaching that transformer, any distance under 20 feet should be avoided.
If the car is charged, the meter reacts only when it is very close to the plug connected to the Tesla. That device has to be very close to the plug to indicate the presence of some electric and magnetic output. When moved a little further away there is no exposure at all.
After that, the next step is to check inside the car. So, with the Tesla connected to the Supercharger, the meter does not indicate the presence of a magnetic or electric field next to the driver's seat, the right passenger seat, or very close to the central display. Nor when placed next to the back seat does the meter detect anything.
”There really is no electric or magnetic reading inside of the car, as is charging. So, some people feel that is very dangerous to be inside of a car while charging, but, least given to this reader showing there doesn`t seem to be more exposure,” says the vlogger on the video.
However, some electric vehicle manufacturers warn people with pacemakers not to get in the car while it is charging. They also recommend not opening the trunk lid to take anything out of the vehicle during the procedure. Various studies are currently underway to demonstrate how EMF affects pacemaker function.
If the car is charged, the meter reacts only when it is very close to the plug connected to the Tesla. That device has to be very close to the plug to indicate the presence of some electric and magnetic output. When moved a little further away there is no exposure at all.
After that, the next step is to check inside the car. So, with the Tesla connected to the Supercharger, the meter does not indicate the presence of a magnetic or electric field next to the driver's seat, the right passenger seat, or very close to the central display. Nor when placed next to the back seat does the meter detect anything.
”There really is no electric or magnetic reading inside of the car, as is charging. So, some people feel that is very dangerous to be inside of a car while charging, but, least given to this reader showing there doesn`t seem to be more exposure,” says the vlogger on the video.
However, some electric vehicle manufacturers warn people with pacemakers not to get in the car while it is charging. They also recommend not opening the trunk lid to take anything out of the vehicle during the procedure. Various studies are currently underway to demonstrate how EMF affects pacemaker function.