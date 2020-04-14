Tesla Finds the Perfect Way to Improve Smart Summon Without Any Help from Others

Here’s the First Navigation App That Supports Apple CarPlay’s Awesome Dashboard

Smart Summon is one of the coolest feature of Tesla cars, as it allows vehicles to leave a parking space and navigate directly to the owner by avoiding all obstacles around. 5 photos



At the same time, more information that helps Smart Summon work more efficiently in parking lots is provided by MapBox, whose API is also used by a series of other companies, including even social networking giant Facebook.



But Elon Musk thinks Tesla can improve the whole system on its own, and the only thing it needs is to rely on the data collected by the Tesla fleet which was already in a specific location. In other words, if one Tesla has already navigated in a parking lot with the Smart Summon feature, all driving data is then submitted to a Tesla server where it’s stored to further polish the experience on other vehicles going to the same location at a later time.



The more cars navigate in the same parking space, the more refined Smart Summon would get, all without the need for any help from third parties.



The confirmation that this is the plan was offered by Elon Musk himself, who replied to a



“Theoretically it should be possible to improve smart summon’s routing algorithms if Tesla had their own database of GPS points and driving data for Teslas in parking lots, then they could just query to get a sense of where the lanes are, as long as Teslas have driven through,” Third Row Tesla tweeted.



“This will happen,” Elon Musk briefly responded.



