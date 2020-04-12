Elon Musk Confirms the Purpose of a Mysterious Tesla Model 3 Feature

Correct — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 12, 2020

For example, Elon Musk, who tweets every once in a while, has just revealed the purpose of a mysterious Model 3 feature, once again in a message posted on his favorite social network.As you probably know already, especially if you own a Model 3, there’s a selfie camera installed inside the cabin. And while cameras on a Tesla are nothing too surprising given many features are based on such hardware, a selfie camera that “sees” inside the car doesn’t make much sense for some.In most of the cases, front-facing cameras are used for video calls, selfies, and similar things, and this is also the main purpose in the mobile industry. But of course, this isn’t why the camera is installed in the Model 3 cabin, as the whole thing was designed in advance for.. robotaxis.The debate over the purpose of the selfie camera in the Model 3 continued during the weekend on Twitter, with Marty Tee explaining that Tesla has added it for robotaxis. And what the camera is supposed to do is monitor what happens inside, as the footage would be used in case any damage is recorded.“This is most likely for Robotaxis, if they vandalize your car, it's on camera and they'll pay for the damage and possibly get charge criminally,” Marty Tee explained in a tweet.Elon Musk himself joined the conversation, confirming that this is indeed the purpose of the selfie camera.“Correct,” he replied to the tweet, thus indicating that the camera footage will be used to fight vandalism once the robotaxis hit the streets.It remains to be seen if the camera raises any privacy concerns, especially since it sees inside the cabin, but given it's a security feature, it's more or less a necessary evil.