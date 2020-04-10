Tesla "Back To The Future" Looks Spot On

And the makeover looks quite convincing, albeit a bit cartoonish, as you'll be able to notice in the social media post below - make sure to use the swipe feature of the post, as its final part gives us a taste of how the changes were applied.
The time travel melange we have here isn't just about throwing the Model 3 and the Doc Brown-massaged DMC-12 into a blender. Instead, we're looking at mods that gift the result with a deep custom car aroma.
For instance, the wheels we have here are the Turbofan kind, a motorsport-born solution that generates downforce - this seems to be extremely popular among builders and rendering artists. Of course, their super-sized nature also helps with the attention magnet effect.
Other goodies? For one, the roof has been slightly chopped, while both the front and the rear fenders are now more muscular.
Daney C., the pixel specialist behind this eye candy, admits that its real-world value is limited and we have to keep in mind that he knows a thing or two about automotive design. For instance, the artist's current position involves working for styling consultancy specialist Frank Stephenson Design, whose influence covers brands like MINI, Ferrari, Maserati and McLaren. As for his past adventures, these involve efforts for brands such as Renault, Faraday Future, FCA and the Volkswagen Group.
Step1: Find a nice image of the car you want to sketch and modify. Make sure its a high quality image with many pixels. If you're using google image search make sure to filter by "Large" only Step2: Pictures of real cars are boring. I like to exaggerate the car a little bit. In this case I enlarged the wheels, made subtle changes to the front and rear shoulders and cut the roof and added a bit more angle. This makes the vehicle more aggressive. Is it realistic? No. Does it look fucking good? Hell yeah! Step3: Import the image into Procreate into one layer. Then create another layer to sketch over. I do a ton of sketchovers Step4: I collect several images to fit the theme that I want to go for. In this case I was going for a cyberpunk time travel Tesla Model 3 (I did it first!!). I collected images of the DeLorean, cool wheels and cyberpunk like graphics. Step5: Bash them all together! Its okay to a be a bit messy. It does not have to be super clean