Tesla "Back To The Future" Looks Spot On

View this post on Instagram

Step1: Find a nice image of the car you want to sketch and modify. Make sure its a high quality image with many pixels. If you’re using google image search make sure to filter by “Large” only Step2: Pictures of real cars are boring. I like to exaggerate the car a little bit. In this case I enlarged the wheels, made subtle changes to the front and rear shoulders and cut the roof and added a bit more angle. This makes the vehicle more aggressive. Is it realistic? No. Does it look fucking good? Hell yeah! Step3: Import the image into Procreate into one layer. Then create another layer to sketch over. I do a ton of sketchovers Step4: I collect several images to fit the theme that I want to go for. In this case I was going for a cyberpunk time travel Tesla Model 3 (I did it first!!). I collected images of the DeLorean, cool wheels and cyberpunk like graphics. Step5: Bash them all together! Its okay to a be a bit messy. It does not have to be super clean #Automotive #sketcher #Sketch #design #automotivedesign #procreate #transportationdesign #photoshoptutorial #procreateart #procreatedrawing #transportationdesign #cardesignsketch #markerdrawing #copicart #productdesigner #automotivedesignsketch #automotivedesigner #sketchbattle #photochop #kitbash #designlife #daneycdesigns #daneyc #automotivedesign #electriccars #electriccarsarethefuture #tesla #backtothefuture #teslamodel3 #racecar

A post shared by Daney C. (@daneycdesigns) on Dec 25, 2019 at 7:27am PST