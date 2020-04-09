Good News: Tesla Doesn't Kill You When Wearing a Giant Cone Costume

Both the World Health Organization and governments around the world recommend everyone to avoid going outside unless absolutely necessary, and when this happens, protective equipment is nearly a must-have to reduce the risk of infection with the new coronavirus.
But at the same time, it’s no secret that we’re all forced to deal with a major shortage of masks and gloves, so people around the world turn to all kinds of alternatives to make sure they’re safe when going out for a quick shopping session.
If all you have is a giant cone costume, you can actually wear it outside, although we need to emphasize from the very beginning that it won’t offer any kind of protection against the new coronavirus. It will, however, for any accidents involving a Tesla.
A rather unusual test was performed by YouTubers over at Tesla Driver, who tested Tesla’s self-driving and visualization systems to determine how the car reacts when a person wears a cone costume.
And as it turns out, the Tesla sometimes detects it’s a human being inside the costume, but sometimes it also thinks it’s just a cone. The good news is that it brakes nonetheless, so technically, you’re safe either way.
It’s really not difficult to see why the Tesla is so confused when scanning the giant cone, but on the good thing, the closer the object, the bigger the changes for the detection to be more accurate. Of course, the closer the object, the slimmer the chances to reduce the likelihood of an impact, but as said earlier, Tesla would brake no matter what it detects in front of the car.
Now the only thing that’s left is for someone to test Tesla’s reaction when detecting someone dressed as a traffic light. Who knows, maybe this could be an unexpected way to make Teslas brake all of a sudden just by sitting on the side of the road.
