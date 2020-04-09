Tesla Model Y Drift Car Looks Almost Real, Could Replace a Lamborghini Huracan

The ingredients of this recipe include the widebody kit, custom wheels, a dramatic ride height reduction, multiple aero bits (front splitter, side skirts, a diffuser and generously-sized wing) and a roll cage, just in case that handbrake isn't enough to correct a mistake.
Now, as drifting fans (and the tags in the social media posts below) will tell you, the livery we have here means the electron juice sipper is intended to be wielded by Mad Mike Whiddett. On, and in case you're wondering about the mind behind these pixels, you should know we must thank digital label Charlieautomotive for this eye candy.
The Wiki pro slider isn't committed solely to Wankel power anymore, with this most recent battleship, which landed last summer, being a Lamborghini Huracan - pushed to 900 horsepower, the widebody slip angle tool was approved by Sant'Agata Bolognese, thanks to the fact that it remained naturally aspirated (that's right, nitrous was chosen as a power adder).
So, will Mad Mike answer this call that requires a plug? It's probably too early to tell. However, the last Instagram post below will show you how the drifter is engaging the audience during this lockdown.
Gives you a big wing
How about EV drifting scene?
¨Make it happen¨
COMPETITION: Sim Drifters listen up, you want to join in and Jam on track with myself? EASY just post #MMdriftJAM with your best screenshot or vid drifting on Assetto Corsa and I will pick 15 of you tomorrow. I will be live-streaming it for everyone to view on my FB fan page ‘Mad Mike Whiddett’ so head there, follow & turn on notifications for all updates and also on my YouTube channel will be streaming live. It’s all going down Saturday 4pm (NZ time) WINNERS I will DM you sever, password and all info. You will need DTP cars and MEGA Tamada track. —————————- ¥ @jmanbz