Tesla Model Y Drift Car Looks Almost Real, Could Replace a Lamborghini Huracan

COMPETITION: Sim Drifters listen up, you want to join in and Jam on track with myself? EASY just post #MMdriftJAM with your best screenshot or vid drifting on Assetto Corsa and I will pick 15 of you tomorrow. I will be live-streaming it for everyone to view on my FB fan page ‘Mad Mike Whiddett’ so head there, follow & turn on notifications for all updates and also on my YouTube channel will be streaming live. It’s all going down Saturday 4pm (NZ time) WINNERS I will DM you sever, password and all info. You will need DTP cars and MEGA Tamada track. —————————- ¥ @jmanbz

A post shared by Mad Mike Whiddett (@madmike.123) on Apr 8, 2020 at 8:06pm PDT