Tesla Model Y Drift Car Looks Almost Real, Could Replace a Lamborghini Huracan

9 Apr 2020, 13:26 UTC ·
While the past few years have brought us multiple electric drift cars, it looks like sliding athletes aren't as willing to embrace the EV change as those from other forms of racing - this is owed in no small part to the electric soundtrack, or rather the lack of it. Well, now that Tesla's latest arrival, the Model Y, is on everybody's lips, here's one that has been converted into a drift car, albeit via a rendering.
This isn't your low-key drift machine attempt that sees a vehicle receiving an extreme-angle steering and a hydraulic handbrake, with things stopping there. Instead, the pixel work sitting before us introduces the full spec.

The ingredients of this recipe include the widebody kit, custom wheels, a dramatic ride height reduction, multiple aero bits (front splitter, side skirts, a diffuser and generously-sized wing) and a roll cage, just in case that handbrake isn't enough to correct a mistake.

Now, as drifting fans (and the tags in the social media posts below) will tell you, the livery we have here means the electron juice sipper is intended to be wielded by Mad Mike Whiddett. On, and in case you're wondering about the mind behind these pixels, you should know we must thank digital label Charlieautomotive for this eye candy.

The Wiki pro slider isn't committed solely to Wankel power anymore, with this most recent battleship, which landed last summer, being a Lamborghini Huracan - pushed to 900 horsepower, the widebody slip angle tool was approved by Sant'Agata Bolognese, thanks to the fact that it remained naturally aspirated (that's right, nitrous was chosen as a power adder).

So, will Mad Mike answer this call that requires a plug? It's probably too early to tell. However, the last Instagram post below will show you how the drifter is engaging the audience during this lockdown.




