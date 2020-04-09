Tesla Shows Army of Robots Doing Musk’s Bidding Inside the Shanghai Gigafactory

Seeing how a car is assembled in a modern-day facility is always reason for amazement. After all, how can one not love the rows of robots working in perfect sync to assemble whatever product they are working on, with the mechanical precision only they are capable of, and no lunch breaks to interrupt the work flow?
It was just a little over a year ago that Elon Musk attended the ground-breaking ceremony for the Shanghai Gigafactory 3, the company’s first production hub outside of the U.S. Things seems to have moved at an incredible pace there, and the plant seems to be fully up and running.
This week, Tesla released a very short video showing the Chinese facility both inside and out, and giving us yet another glimpse at what making an electric car really entails.
Starting with an aerial shot of the huge complex, we get a glimpse at the factory’s main entrance, its loading and unloading bays, and the parking lot where a huge number of finished cars are waiting to be shipped to wherever they are going.
But it is only when the images shift to the interior of the Gigafactory 3 that we see the scale of the entire operation. Dozens upon dozens of robots of various colors are performing well-rehearsed dance moves, always the same, and always with the same result.
As we move further inside, we get a glimpse of the assembly process for the Model 3 and everything it involves, from the caressing by robots of the empty skeletons to get them primed for assembly, to the first switch on of the cars in Factory Mode.
The clip itself is not long at just 1:23 minutes, but it is filled with so much detail of a world we seldom get to see that it becomes extremely intense.
This week, Tesla released a very short video showing the Chinese facility both inside and out, and giving us yet another glimpse at what making an electric car really entails.
Starting with an aerial shot of the huge complex, we get a glimpse at the factory’s main entrance, its loading and unloading bays, and the parking lot where a huge number of finished cars are waiting to be shipped to wherever they are going.
But it is only when the images shift to the interior of the Gigafactory 3 that we see the scale of the entire operation. Dozens upon dozens of robots of various colors are performing well-rehearsed dance moves, always the same, and always with the same result.
As we move further inside, we get a glimpse of the assembly process for the Model 3 and everything it involves, from the caressing by robots of the empty skeletons to get them primed for assembly, to the first switch on of the cars in Factory Mode.
The clip itself is not long at just 1:23 minutes, but it is filled with so much detail of a world we seldom get to see that it becomes extremely intense.