First Tesla Model Y Gets Slammed on Vossen Wheels, Has Troll Frunk "Battery"

The Model Y looks set to become the most successful model of the already successful Tesla brand. It's got the technological advancements of the Model 3 in a much more practical body and seemingly without any of the major drawbacks of the Model X.
However, in becoming successful, the Model Y also runs the risk of being a common sight. If you live in suburban California, for example, chances are there are many people on your street that have already ordered one.
Tesla seems to dislike any modifications to its cars and will remotely remove the ability to use the Supercharger network if it deems a vehicle unsuited. However, there's not much harm in changing the wheels on your car.
Just weeks after deliveries have begun, Vossen seems to be the first wheel company to fit a Model Y with a new set of alloys. These are the Hybrid Forged HF-4T alloys, most likely 21 inches in diameter.
While the name isn't all fancy, the design is almost timeless, a multi-spoke layout spreading out the EV's weight to some new performance tires.
While Tesla might not have a problem with an owner getting rid of the factory $2,000 "Induction" wheels, it might not approve of the air ride suspension system. This lowers the car significantly below the factory setting and could place some strain on the powertrain.
The air ride uses a compressor and air tank that's been installed in the frunk and made to look like an oversized AAA battery. We've seen some Tesla owners do this as a joke in the past.
Further distancing this particular car from its kin is a Satin Ocean 3M full wrap that plays just the right tricks with your eyes. In the process of prepping the EV, the wrappers may have decided to get rid of some of the badges and spaced out some black lettering over the trunk lid.
