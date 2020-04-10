2020 Toyota Supra "Old-School" Shows Mk IV Widebody Tribute

The styling of the Mk V Toyota Supra continues to split opinions. However, while certain gearheads only populate the negative side of forums and comment sections, others actually do something about the said aspect, whether we're talking about builds or renderings. And it's the latter side of the Supra community that brought us here.
We're looking at a proposal that shows plenty of 90s+ vibes and that's because this Mk V widebody proposal is a tribute to an infamous aero package for the Mk IV.
Coming from a specialist dubbed Abflug, the senior kit we're talking about is the GT 05. And, for the sake of comparison, you'll find a few photos of the said package in the second part of the image gallery above.
For instance, the front bumper is adorned with the kind of air intakes we used to see in the original Fast And Furious, which came out in 2001.
As for the side skirt extensions, which are visually linked to the aero elements on the side of the said apron, these remind us of the motorsport world.
The posterior of this Supra has plenty of open surfaces, which once again makes one think of racing. However, the pair of mufflers lurking on the sides of the generous, modern-looking diffuser, pretty much scream "tuner ride".
And, zooming in on the wheels, there's no denying the fact that the form-follows-function design of the spokes, together with the mirror-like finish, make for an attention magnet.
The rear wing? It just had to be there and the same can be said about the ride height reduction of the Japanese toy.
PS: The digital artists behind this development (pixel label Sad Machines, Filip Pericic and Vincent Immanuel) have come up with plenty of angles and I have to admit the effort to make the whole thing appear like a photoshoot rather than a rendering adventure has paid off. As such, you should make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below.
Coming from a specialist dubbed Abflug, the senior kit we're talking about is the GT 05. And, for the sake of comparison, you'll find a few photos of the said package in the second part of the image gallery above.
For instance, the front bumper is adorned with the kind of air intakes we used to see in the original Fast And Furious, which came out in 2001.
As for the side skirt extensions, which are visually linked to the aero elements on the side of the said apron, these remind us of the motorsport world.
The posterior of this Supra has plenty of open surfaces, which once again makes one think of racing. However, the pair of mufflers lurking on the sides of the generous, modern-looking diffuser, pretty much scream "tuner ride".
And, zooming in on the wheels, there's no denying the fact that the form-follows-function design of the spokes, together with the mirror-like finish, make for an attention magnet.
The rear wing? It just had to be there and the same can be said about the ride height reduction of the Japanese toy.
PS: The digital artists behind this development (pixel label Sad Machines, Filip Pericic and Vincent Immanuel) have come up with plenty of angles and I have to admit the effort to make the whole thing appear like a photoshoot rather than a rendering adventure has paid off. As such, you should make sure to use the swipe feature of the Instagram post below.
View this post on Instagram
Taking the A90 Supra back again with @filip_jdm and this beautiful GT05 homage kit, partly inspired by @disinivincent . By far one of the best A90 kits I've seen, Filip has just absolutely killed it with the concept, and it was a blast to render out. #SadMachines #Mk5Supra #A90 #Toyota #Supra #Abflug #アブフラッグ #GT05 #SuperStreet #StanceNation