Here’s the First Navigation App That Supports Apple CarPlay’s Awesome Dashboard

The most recent iOS update for iPhones across the world brought us third-party support for the CarPlay dashboard, essentially allowing other apps like Google Maps and Waze to replace Apple Maps in the maps card on the multi-view screen. 4 photos



And while Google doesn’t seem to be in a rush to do this for Google Maps and Waze, Magic Earth Navigation & Maps, a navigation app that also comes with CarPlay support, just received this feature in the latest update.



Version 7.3.7, which is now available for download for everyone, introduce the dashboard support, so make sure you install this new release to get the feature.



In case you’re thinking of replacing Google Maps or Waze with Magic Earth Navigation, at least until Google updates its apps with CarPlay dashboard support, this is something that’s entirely up to you. But the developing company promises a fully-featured experience behind the wheel anyway, including state-of-the-art privacy.



“We do not track you. We do not profile you. We do not trade in your personal data; moreover, we do not have it,” it says.



As far as the maps are concerned, maybe they’re not as good as Google’s, but you can choose between several modes, like 2D, 3D, and satellite maps, find parking locations close to your destinations, receive automatic map updates, and use offline maps powered by OpenStreetMap.



Traffic information is also available, which should technically allow you to avoid traffic jams and find the best route to your destination no matter if you’re using the app on your iPhone or on CarPlay.



You can find the latest version of the Magic Earth Navigation & Maps in the App Store (with CarPlay dashboard supported).