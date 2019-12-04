autoevolution

Tesla Cybertruck Towing a Tesla Roadster Looks Like a Racing Crew at Work

While Elon Musk is famous for his PR stunts, with the sheer design of the Cybertruck show car being one of them, the images we have here don't qualify as one. Instead, we're dealing with a set of renderings that portray every Tesla lover's dream.
To be more precise, the pixel work sitting before us shows a Cybertruck towing a trailer loaded with a Tesla Roadster. It's just that neither the pickup truck, nor the go-fast machine look like their Palo Alto maker intended. Well, of course they don't! This is the Internet, so the digital artist behind the adventure obviously added his personal touch.

For instance, the Roadster no longer fits its name, since it has been turned into a coupe. Then we have the other custom bits on the two-door model, such as the wheels.

Moving on to the workhorse, it has been taken even further. As such, we're talking about a widebody approach, the kind that has proven so popular lately.

Despite the fact that a sheer glance is enough to figure out this is a highly modified Cybertruck, zooming in on the bed wielder is still worth it. And that's because you'll be greeted with plenty of sweet details, such as the turbofan wheels. Oh, and you'll also notice two strange things attached to the front doors of the vehicle (no spoilers here).

As mentioned in the title, this whole shenanigan looks like a Tesla racing team at work. And the Advan and Yokohama Tires livery that now covers the pair of EVs certainly helps with that, as does the full motorsport attire of the drivers showcased alongside their contraptions.

Jonsibal is the digital artist behind the eye candy we have here. And, if you're willing to check out more of the pixel master's work, here's his Porsche Taycan Targa rendering.
