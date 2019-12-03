autoevolution

Dude Wins Thanksgiving With Cybertruck Carved Out of Mashed Potatoes

3 Dec 2019, 15:52 UTC ·
by
Greg Milano is the hero the world needs but probably doesn’t deserve. No, that would be Batman. Greg is an artist who recreated the Tesla Cybertruck on his plate over Thanksgiving dinner, earning for himself a place in the annals of Internet history in the process.
Tesla unveiled the Cybertruck on November 21 and, since then, the Internet has been having a blast with it. Given its sharp, angular shape and the so-called bulletproof glass that broke during the demonstration when CEO Elon Musk tried to show off its capabilities, the Cybertruck has been turned into more than just a meme.

Everyone from rival car companies to Lego and regular Joes and Janes have been having a good, healthy laugh at Musk’s expense. The Milano brothers also had some fun with the Cybertruck over Thanksgiving, though they didn’t openly mock it.

Dan Milano live-tweeted his brother Greg’s endeavor to carve a Cybertruck out of mashed potatoes. After the videos and photos went viral, Dan revealed that Greg is somewhat of an artist who creates something extraordinary on his plate every year. It’s a sort of tradition they have at the house.

The Cybertruck was no exception. Dan said that it took Greg over an hour to get his mashed potatoes sculpture to resemble the real thing down to the last detail, after which he doused it in gravy and ate it. It’s a shame really, but at least we have photographic evidence – and a video that has over 4 million views on Twitter as we speak.

Because Greg wanted to make his non-electric Cybertruck resemble the real thing as much as possible, he even added smashed windows – and a tiny, lonely corn kernel was placed on the plate, in lieu of the steel ball thrown at the real Cybertruck during the live demo.

“[Greg] ate every bite. Next time: A sweet potato ATV,” Dan said in one final tweet.





