Tesla 2023.2.0.5 Software Update Rolls Out With Improved Speed Assist and More

We’ve been writing about the first Tesla software update of the year for a couple of days, and it still hides surprises. Besides the previously rumored features, which proved accurate, Tesla brought improved speed assist, cabin camera feed preview, handwriting recognition, and more.
Tesla is gearing up for the Q4 2022 earnings call, and, as expected, it started the rollout of the 2023.2 software update to its fleet. Thanks to enthusiasts at Not a Tesla App, we’ve already been briefed on some of the features included with the update. The most important is arguably the automatic setting for the heated steering wheel. The convenience feature allows the car to control the steering wheel heating based on the cabin temperature and the climate control settings. Besides, the update also adds two-step manual control instead of the on/off setting previously available.
We’ve also learned that the new update would include an improved Sentry Mode, with a pulsating headlight feature to warn passers-by that the vehicle is recording video. According to the release notes, the pulsing stops after 60 seconds or when the car is unlocked. This is interesting, and Tesla owners already debate whether it’s useful or annoying. Having the car’s headlights flash for 60 seconds certainly is not a desirable feature, especially in crowded areas, and many think Tesla should reconsider this feature.
We’ll update you once enough owners receive the update and check it out for themselves. Until then, let’s talk about other features coming with the new update. As rumored in Germany, Tesla adds an improved speed assist based on the car’s cameras detecting the speed limit signs. The feature is said to improve the accuracy of the speed limit data on local roads and highways in select countries like Germany and Spain. The detected speed limits are also displayed in the driving visualization. The car needs to be on HW3 to benefit.
We already know the handwriting recognition from the Chinese Holiday Update released on January 16. We don’t know if this also comes to western countries, but it is, nevertheless, mentioned in the release notes of the 2023.2 update. Another feature, though, is not mentioned, although Not a Tesla App has found it after installing the update. More specifically, Tesla allows owners to preview the cabin camera feed while inside the car. To access it, navigate to Controls > Service > Camera Preview after installing the update.
This feature doesn’t appear to serve other purposes than making owners aware of what is transmitted to a remote viewer. This can be useful before starting a Zoom meeting, allowing you to see what can and can’t be seen during a video call. This new feature differs from the ability to see the camera remotely while in Sentry Mode or Dog Mode, introduced with the software version 2022.44.30.10.
