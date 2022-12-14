Dog Mode or Track Mode? Your Tesla Learns New Tricks With 2022 Holiday Update

Tesla’s gift to its customers this Christmas, the 2022 Holiday Update (officially 2022.44.25.1), is already on its way to electric cars across the world, and it brings with it new means to entertain yourself, new features, and new capabilities.
We’ve already covered what this update has to bring on the entertainment front (things like Apple Music, Steam, and Mahjong), but now it’s time to have a look at what new car-related tricks Teslas all over are about to learn.
And there’s no other capability as important as the Track Mode. Born in 2018, it’s meant to increase the capabilities of the Model 3 Performance for proper use on a circuit. As of now however, the feature expands to cover the Model Y SUV as well.
Just like in the 3, the system will allow owners to make changes to the car’s settings for proper track performance, but also record data from the day out in the wild. A real-time accelerometer will be displayed in the cards area of the touchscreen for proper kicks.
To engage Track Mode (check first tweet below for details) in the Model Y, after downloading the update, you need to shift into Park and access the Controls – Pedals and Steering menus.
Dog owners who dare leave their pets inside the car now have a new way to keep an eye on them. It’s called Dog Mode, and takes advantage of the car’s cameras to keep one in the loop with what animals are doing (check second video below). For passers-by who could panic when seeing creatures locked up inside cars, a message is displayed on the screen informing everyone the A/C is on.
Dog Mode’s bigger brother, Sentry Mode, has been improved as well, and it now comes with camera-based detection (you can disable the use of cameras to detect threats) and clip length, meaning you can specify how long the clip showing the threat will be.
Additionally, Teslas will have the media controls moved closer to the driver, fan speed can be selected even in Auto through a pop-up, and the rear screens can be controlled from the front seats.
The automatic turn signals will automatically disengage after the change of direction is completed, and the seat belts are smarter, being capable of tightening earlier and for a wider spectrum of frontal crashes.
For the Model 3 and Model Y, the Tesla update brought back the cards it removed last year, now allowing to swipe between the media player, odometer and trip meter. Some aspects of the navigation user interface have changed as well.
The update has so far been installed in about 1,500 cars as per Not a Tesla App, but that number is likely to increase significantly in the coming hours.
