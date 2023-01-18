Tesla Resets FSD Beta Strikes for Users Bumped Out of the Program, but There's a Catch

Everybody eagerly awaits the release of the FSD Beta V11, but Tesla decided that the V10 still needed some finishing touches. The latest FSD Beta software version is mostly a bug-fix release, but also introduces an important change and clarifications to the admission to and suspension from the program. Most importantly, it resets the strikes for users previously bumped out of the program. Nevertheless, this is not as straightforward as expected.
Many were intrigued when Tesla released the 2022.44.30.10 update. Since the FSD Beta V11 was the talk of the town at that time, everybody expected this would be it. Soon, disappointment set in after discovering the update brought the FSD Beta 10.69.25.2. As suggested, this is mostly a bug-fix release over the FSD Beta 10.69.25 and 10.69.25.1, and it doesn’t appear to include any new features.
Nevertheless, the latest update clarifies how drivers get suspended from the program if they abuse the FSD capability. For instance, the suspension period is now clearly explained as lasting two weeks. This was discovered inside the code by Green (@greentheonly), who says the 10.69.25.1 version only mentioned this in the release notes. Now, the latest iteration changes the warning messages displayed when the driver gets suspended from the program.
The latest update was also rumored to come with fewer steering-wheel nags for those not paying attention to the road. Elon Musk promised this in a New Year tweet that cost Tesla an NHTSA investigation on the matter. Based on the experience of those that received the update, the nags are still present and pretty frequent, too, roughly one every 33 seconds. This means that the NHTSA call must’ve been enlightening. The FSD Beta software is still on the watch for inattentive drivers, and a strike is still due if they ignore the warning.
Fret not, though, because the latest iteration of the software comes with a global FSD strike reset. More specifically, those suspended will get to use FSD Beta again with a clean record after the latest update is installed. It is not the first time that Tesla has operated a global strike reset. It happened before, in August 2022, when Tesla released the much improved FSD Beta 10.69.1 version. Another reset was initiated in January 2022 with the FSD Beta 10.8.1.
Nevertheless, there’s a caveat with this latest strike reset. As @WholeMarsBlog reported on Twitter, the user must first be suspended to be able to reset their strike status clean. It doesn’t work for someone with less than five/three strikes (depending on whether their Tesla has a cabin camera or not). That’s why people recommend fully striking out before installing the latest update. This is the only way the update would reset the strike status and unlock the FSD Beta again.
