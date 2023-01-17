Tesla Rolls Out 2022.44.30.8 Update for China With WeChat Support, Handwriting Recognition

As China and other Asian countries prepare to celebrate the Lunar New Year, Tesla has offered an OTA update to bring some of the features offered in the Holiday update to other markets. These include a light show, account cross-vehicle login, and the Track Mode for the Model Y Performance.
Everyone is waiting for the public release of the FSD Beta V11.3, as promised by Elon Musk in a recent tweet, but it seems that Tesla is not yet done with V10 updates. In western markets, Tesla released the FSD Beta 10.69.25.2 as a small bug-fix patch for its famous Holiday Update. Nevertheless, the Chinese market has only now started to receive its Holiday update, just in time for the Chinese Lunar New Year.
As you can imagine, the update has nothing to do with FSD Beta, as the feature is unavailable in China. Instead, it’s a feature update, bringing fun stuff and functional improvements to the Tesla vehicles. Many of them have already been pushed to cars in the U.S. and European markets via the 2022 Holiday update. But some features are new to the Chinese market and are already started to make U.S. customers jealous.
This being China’s own Holiday update, we kind of expected to feature the already famous Light Show. The update adds scheduling up to 10 minutes in advance for Light Show along with multi-vehicle support, which allows synchronized light shows like the one we’ve seen around New Year’s Eve. Track Mode for Tesla Model Y Performance is also something we’ve previously seen launched in the U.S. and Europe, along with the account cross-vehicle login option and Apple Music support.
Nevertheless, interesting features in the latest China update are yet to come to the western markets, if they ever would. The handwriting recognition feature added as a new keyboard input method is arguably the most exciting. With this update, Chinese owners can write directly on the screen instead of tapping on the keys. The software will then convert whatever is scribbled into Chinese characters. As soon as the user starts drawing, the screen displays a set of characters from which they can select the appropriate one. This is a faster and easier input method for languages with many characters.
Another interesting feature is the WeChat integration, a communication platform that is now the model for Elon Musk’s “super-app.” WeChat users can chat, call, video chat, purchase goods, and play games, all without leaving the app. Having seen Tesla launching WeChat support in China, it’s not that far-fetched to imagine that Twitter support would land in the U.S. and Europe rather soon. Tesla also added a Mahjong game and Mango TV, a popular video streaming service, to its cars sold in China. Thus, Tesla users can play or watch movies and videos while stuck charging.
