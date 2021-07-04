Tankoa 55 Sportiva Superyacht Is for Exquisite but Informal Contemporary Living

The same goes for their most recent model, the Tankoa 55 Sportiva, unveiled at the end of June 2021 and spearheading the new Sportiva lineup, which also includes 45 and 65 variants. The “55” in the official name of the new superyacht stands for the length: Tankoa 55 Sportiva is 55 meters (180 feet) long, but comes with a gross tonnage of under 500GT and distinct aerodynamic lines that earn it the Sportiva moniker. It is also a true stunner.
Italians are all about taking informal contemporary living to the level of high art, and this new Tankoa superyacht is a good example of that. It perfectly blends subdued luxury with gorgeous design and practicality, to deliver a superyacht that stands out immediately both for aesthetic reasons and for daring to flip expectations.
Designed by Luca Dini, Tankoa 55 comes with a steel hull and aluminum superstructure, and a new spin on the now-customary beach club, which has basically been reinvented and turned into a main deck. It doesn’t get any more luxurious than this. Other highlights on this sleek vessel include a water-level window for a secret lounge, an expansive owner’s deck (the “owner’s suite on the sea”), and a secret open-air cinema that pops up at bay, using the retractable double mast for the screen.
Indeed, designers are expected to speak highly of their own work. After all, recognition starts with a correct appreciation of one’s work, and Dini is not wrong with what he’s saying. By using classical lines and design cues that seem hardly innovative, he was able to create a superyacht that meets and surpasses expectations.
The considerable beach club is one such example. Most superyachts these days have one, but few others offer this much real estate as Tankoa 55 does. Here, the beach club is more of a deck on its own, featuring a sunken swimming pool with plenty of lounge space, and immediate access to a secret lounge and spa area. These offer unique views out on and into the water, thanks to a large hull window that is partially underwater.
Another lounge area is up top, on the forward bridge deck. When the vessel is at anchor, this area doubles as an open-air cinema. The tender garage is hidden in plain sight at the open foredeck (it’s hidden by the bulwarks), with enough room to store a 7-meter (23-foot) tender, a Sea-Doo and inflatable water toys.
Tankoa 55 comes with a top speed of 16.5 knots and a cruising speed of 15 knots. Sailing economically at 12 knots, it will have a range of 3,800 nautical miles. Hybrid propulsion is an option for the more eco-friendly millionaire seafarers, with slight modifications to the layout – specifically, moving the engine room forward to offer guests direct access to the spa and beach club. The Tankoa 55 is ready to start construction as soon as a new owner comes along.
