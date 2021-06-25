Etere Superyacht Concept Is Pure Poetry, Predictably Luxurious

Italian design studio Leoni Design Workshop has unveiled its latest project, and it’s as beautiful as its name is fancy. Etere, which means “ether” in Italian, is a gorgeous superyacht with five decks and all the trappings of modern luxury that sells an even more beautiful story.
We’ve heard of superyacht designs finding inspiration in the least likely places. Whether a pebble or a bubble frozen in time, superyacht designers have always looked to nature for inspiration for their concepts. Some have been more successful than others, while others were able to create breathtaking renderings that, sadly, will always remain an impossible dream.
Perhaps the appeal of Etere lies in the fact that it could be done should the right future owner with deep enough pockets come along. To that multi-millionaire, Leoni Design would sell the most beautiful story crafted for a boat: Etere is, according to a statement to Boat International, “an ethereal sculpture, modeled by pure celestial wind and air.”
Etere is a five-deck, 160-foot (46-meter) superyacht with a gorgeous silhouette brimming with curves and flowing lines. It’s like a sculpture, alright, but one with an aluminum hull and superstructure and expansive glazing on the main deck. At the same time, though, Etere is very much in keeping with current demands for superyachts: it has pools, a sizable and well-stocked tender garage, a vast owner’s suite with a private terrace, and probably other luxury amenities that the studio doesn’t mention in the official unveiling.
Today’s superyachts come with gyms and wellness areas, including spas, saunas and massage rooms, and beauty salons (plus technicians on board to offer services in each and every one of them). They have large screening rooms or fully-fledged cinemas, infinity pools, and multiple lounging and dining areas. Etere could very well have all this.
The studio mentions that the interior would be generous and perfect for various entertainment and socializing options. Accommodation on board would be for 10 guests, across five luxury cabins, including the owner’s suite, with access to the private terrace. Etere would also provide accommodation for 9 crew in separate quarters.
Design philosophy aside, the highlight of Etere is the double configuration for the beach club. The latest in naval design is to offer beach clubs that almost merge with the sea, so that’s one option on the list—including integrated sofas and an infinity pool. However, for fans of the older, more traditional version of the beach club, Etere can be built with an enclosed area.
Currently, there are no plans to build Etere, so the project could very well remain a concept for eternity. Should someone rich enough come along, this wind-shaped, sculptural vessel would deliver on the performance side as well: the studio mentions twin MTU 16V 2000 engines for power, delivering a top speed of 19 knots. At a leisurely cruising speed of 10 knots, Etere would have a range of 4,000 nautical miles.
