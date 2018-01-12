autoevolution
 

Tamon Design Honda S2000 Bodykit Looks Like a Flying Car in Tokyo

12 Jan 2018, 10:55 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Next year will mark a decade since Honda stopped S2000 production and yet you wouldn't say the sportscar is a decade old - for one thing, the aftermarket scenery continues to offer fresh developments for the machine. And the latest package of the kind has just been revealed by Tamon Design.
6 photos
Tamon Design Concept Honda S2000 BodykitTamon Design Concept Honda S2000 BodykitTamon Design Concept Honda S2000 BodykitTamon Design Concept Honda S2000 BodykitTamon Design Concept Honda S2000 Bodykit
The widebody S2000 proposal, which is dressed in a golden shade that stands out from a distance, made its public debut earlier today at the Tokyo Auto Show.

You could hardly blame one for labeling the tricked out Honda as a flying car, especially since the rear wheels are covered. And the streamlined elements found in that area of the vehicle also seem to be inspired by the aviation industry.

As for the front section of the machine, the simple approach used for the nose is mixed with racecar-like features, such as the sides of the apron and the air extractors placed on the front wings. Oh and let's not forget the vented hood.

Even the widebody bits found on the sides of the Tamon Design Honda S2000 come in complex form.

Returning to the back of the sportscar, the apron and the boot lid spoiler use a moderate approach. Then we have the tastefully restrained tailpipes - many kits of the kind go over the top when it comes to this element.

We're dealing with a complete transformation, which means the headlights and taillights were also replaced. Come to think of it, the factory elements would've easily given away the age of the car.

The live photos in the gallery above don't allow us to check out the cabin in depth and yet we can notice the Alcantara-clad nature of the interior.

When it comes to the custom shoes of this Japanese delight, the five-double-spoke goodies come from Rays Wheels.

And while this transformation might not suit all tastes, a kit that keeps the Honda S2000 fresh is welcome.
Honda S2000 Honda widebody Sport 2018 tokyo auto show
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
HONDA models:
HONDA Jazz / FitHONDA Jazz / Fit CompactHONDA AccordHONDA Accord MediumHONDA Civic Type-RHONDA Civic Type-R CompactHONDA OdysseyHONDA Odyssey Large MPVHONDA OdysseyHONDA Odyssey Large MPVAll HONDA models  