Tamon Design Honda S2000 Bodykit Looks Like a Flying Car in Tokyo

Next year will mark a decade since Honda stopped S2000 production and yet you wouldn't say the sportscar is a decade old - for one thing, the aftermarket scenery continues to offer fresh developments for the machine. And the latest package of the kind has just been revealed by Tamon Design.

And while this transformation might not suit all tastes, a kit that keeps the Honda S2000 fresh is welcome. The widebody S2000 proposal, which is dressed in a golden shade that stands out from a distance, made its public debut earlier today at the Tokyo Auto Show.You could hardly blame one for labeling the tricked out Honda as a flying car, especially since the rear wheels are covered. And the streamlined elements found in that area of the vehicle also seem to be inspired by the aviation industry.As for the front section of the machine, the simple approach used for the nose is mixed with racecar-like features, such as the sides of the apron and the air extractors placed on the front wings. Oh and let's not forget the vented hood.Even the widebody bits found on the sides of the Tamon Design Honda S2000 come in complex form.Returning to the back of the sportscar, the apron and the boot lid spoiler use a moderate approach. Then we have the tastefully restrained tailpipes - many kits of the kind go over the top when it comes to this element.We're dealing with a complete transformation, which means the headlights and taillights were also replaced. Come to think of it, the factory elements would've easily given away the age of the car.The live photos in the gallery above don't allow us to check out the cabin in depth and yet we can notice the Alcantara-clad nature of the interior.When it comes to the custom shoes of this Japanese delight, the five-double-spoke goodies come from Rays Wheels.And while this transformation might not suit all tastes, a kit that keeps the Honda S2000 fresh is welcome.