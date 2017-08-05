BMW M3 Catches Fire on Nurburgring, Sends Honda S2000 and Bike into the Barrier

BMWs spitting flames are a common sight on the Nurburgring, but an M3 attending a Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session earlier this week took things to a whole new level, ruining the fun for everybody in the process.

A potential coolant leak is said to have caused the fire and while we can't be certain of that, the flames exiting the exhaust made it clear that the powertrain of the Bimmer was in serious trouble.



Speaking of which, the second clip below (video on the right), which allows us to zoom in on the crash-involving aftermath of the BMW's fluid spill, shows the Ring marshals failing to signal the slippery issue properly.



As if that hadn't been enough, a biker also fell off his motorcycle as he was approaching the said twist. Despite the rider appearing to have taken notice of the incident, entering the turn at reduced speed, the man's efforts were in vain.



Fortunately, the man doesn't seem to have been hurt, as the clip shows him getting up and recovering his fallen bike.



So, if anybody needed another example that proves why one should always use a certain safety margin when pushing a machine to the limit on the Ring, this unfortunate happening should tick that box.



