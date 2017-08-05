autoevolution

BMW M3 Catches Fire on Nurburgring, Sends Honda S2000 and Bike into the Barrier

5 Aug 2017, 9:26 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
BMWs spitting flames are a common sight on the Nurburgring, but an M3 attending a Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session earlier this week took things to a whole new level, ruining the fun for everybody in the process.
10 photos
BMW M3 Catches Fire on NurburgringBMW M3 Catches Fire on NurburgringBMW M3 Catches Fire on NurburgringBMW M3 Catches Fire on NurburgringBMW M3 Catches Fire on NurburgringBMW M3 Catches Fire on NurburgringBMW M3 Catches Fire on NurburgringBMW M3 Catches Fire on NurburgringBMW M3 Catches Fire on Nurburgring
It looks like the engine of the E90 BMW caught fire, with the unfortunate incident taking place just as the V8 animal was going through Brunnchen, one of the most dangerous twists on the Nordschleife.

A potential coolant leak is said to have caused the fire and while we can't be certain of that, the flames exiting the exhaust made it clear that the powertrain of the Bimmer was in serious trouble.

As you'll be able to notice in the first piece of footage below (on the left), which focuses on the M3 fire, the driver of a brand new Porsche 911 GT3, who was just behind the BMW, stopped to provide assistance.

Speaking of which, the second clip below (video on the right), which allows us to zoom in on the crash-involving aftermath of the BMW's fluid spill, shows the Ring marshals failing to signal the slippery issue properly.

Thus, an unsuspecting Honda S2000 driver lost the rear end of his sportscar in Brunchen, with the Japanese machine ending up in the guardrail.

As if that hadn't been enough, a biker also fell off his motorcycle as he was approaching the said twist. Despite the rider appearing to have taken notice of the incident, entering the turn at reduced speed, the man's efforts were in vain.

Fortunately, the man doesn't seem to have been hurt, as the clip shows him getting up and recovering his fallen bike.

So, if anybody needed another example that proves why one should always use a certain safety margin when pushing a machine to the limit on the Ring, this unfortunate happening should tick that box.

Nurburgring crash nurburgring crash 2017 Nurburgring BMW M3 nurburgring 2017 Honda S2000
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show