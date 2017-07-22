Honda S2000 Driver Spins, Crashes on Angeles Crest Hwy, She Nearly Hits Biker

When you're on a bike, one of the worst possible scenarios is to see a car coming the other way spinning right in front of you. And this is exactly what happened to a motorcyclist who was recently trying to enjoy the Angeles Crest Highway, with a Honda S2000 crashing in his path.

The S2K was following a group of Subaru WRX STI in what may or may not have been a spirited driving episode in the proximity of Los Angeles. Regardless, the Honda driver lost control as the car came out of a left-hander, spinning all over the road and ending up crashing into the mountain on the side.Given the limited decceleration abilities of a bike (check out the tire contact patch and you'll understand), it seems like only a few inches separated the sliding Honda S2000 from the motorcycle trying to come to a halt or steer its way past the car.And while the near-crash, which you'll find in the first piece of footage below, is nothing short of terrifying, the second video, which shows the aftermath, might be just as shocking.That's because we get to see the rider turning around and heading over to the car, while had pulled over in the nearby parking lot.As the driver steps out of the 240 hp Honda, she goes to check the (pretty serious) damage, ignoring the biker she had nearly taken out.Nevertheless, before jumping to conclusions, we have to consider what Redditor devilsephiroth , who claims to be a friend of the S2000 driver, explains about the accident: "confirmed it's my friend, she's ok and safe not dead. It happened a few weeks back during a canyon run with other s2ks in so cal and other cars. She didn't even know about the bike until I showed her the video just now and feels sorry that she almost hit the biker,"Nevertheless, since the otherwise snap oversteer-happy S2K doesn't spin on its own, we're expecting more than a few people to point their fingers at the Honda driver for the dangerous position she put the motorcyclist in.Regardless, you should check out the damage sustained by the sportscar in the gallery above - according to the said Redditor, the S2000 is not being salvaged.