Honda S2000 vs. Mazda Miata Track Day Accident Might Confuse You

21 Jul 2017, 16:48 UTC ·
by
While you can't learn how to fight without taking a few hits, when it comes to receiving performance driving tuition, one could theoretically go through such a process without crashing. Nevertheless, we're here to show you a HPDE (High Performance Driver Education Event) involving an accident, one that involves a Honda S2000 and a Mazda Miata.
The story made it online via the driver of the S2k and, at first, things seem extremely complicated.

As you'll be able to notice in the piece of track footage below (the camera used to record the clip was mounted inside the Honda S2000), the Honda driver, who was clearly in the quicker car, decided to pass the Mazda after the Miata had started following the ideal line through the corner that saw the accident taking pace.

And, just before the S2000 completed the said maneuver, the Mazda touched the rear end of the Honda. Interestingly, the video doesn't allow us to check out the damage done to the car, but there's no denying the fact that the two machines traded paint.

Now, the driver of the S2K claims that the Miata guy was at fault, but things aren't all that simple. Sure, slower cars should give way, but, during events such as the one we have here, this is more of a courtesy procedure than a rule.

However, it is odd that the driver of the Mazda had to reportedly get the black flag twice before stepping into the pits to sort the matter out.

Truth be told, the man behind the wheel of the S2000 could've easily avoided the incident by delaying the pass, as his lap had already been "ruined" - keep in mind that there are no awards during such speeding gatherings. And if everybody would follow this guideline, the number of track accidents would see a massive drop.

