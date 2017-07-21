autoevolution

2018 Subaru Crosstrek Is Much More Refined, Says Consumer Reports Review

21 Jul 2017, 18:14 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
The Crosstrek, also known as the XV in some markets, is all-new for 2018. The model is built on the same platform as the revised Impreza and strikes a great balance between everyday usability and rugged looks.
31 photos
All-New 2018 Subaru Crosstrek Priced from $21,795
During its initial assessment, Consumer Reports found the 2018 Crosstrek to be much more refined than the outgoing car, especially when the smooth roads ended. Thanks to that rigid new architecture, the suspension is allowed to soak up the bumps with ease. In fact, it's better in nearly every way.

Unlike with Subarus of old, you really feel like splurging for the most expensive interior. The Limited trim level that CR sampled had nice leather and contrasting stitching. The new 8-inch infotainment with both types of phone compatibility is "a breeze to navigate.

With standard all-wheel drive, the Crosstrek might seem like the perfect off-roader. But the review claims it doesn't have enough ground clearance to cope with more serious obstacles. We're not surprised and still expect it to be more outdoorsy than most small crossovers.

The styling is a major part of the model's appeal. It's got a rugged array of black cladding, unique wheels, and a groove blue paintjob. Designers have improved without completely overhauling the popular wagon package.

Likewise, the engine doesn't rock the boat. Though Subaru says the 2.0-liter boxer-four is 80% new, output has only grown from 148 to 152 hp while torque is the same at 145 lb-ft. With a 33 mpg city rating, it's only 1 better than the 2017 model year.

Consumer Reports editors come from an era when they had records instead of smartphones with music streaming. So they go on and on about the fact that EyeSight should have been standard, like a broken record. And they are absolutely right. But if we didn't have to pay extra for the stuff we like, how would automaker make their profits?

2018 Subaru Crosstrek 2018 Subaru XV Subaru Consumer Reports
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show