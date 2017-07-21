2018 Subaru Crosstrek Is Much More Refined, Says Consumer Reports Review

The Crosstrek
, also known as the XV in some markets, is all-new for 2018. The model is built on the same platform as the revised Impreza and strikes a great balance between everyday usability and rugged looks.
During its initial assessment, Consumer Reports found the 2018 Crosstrek to be much more refined than the outgoing car, especially when the smooth roads ended. Thanks to that rigid new architecture, the suspension is allowed to soak up the bumps with ease. In fact, it's better in nearly every way.
Unlike with Subarus of old, you really feel like splurging for the most expensive interior. The Limited trim level that CR sampled had nice leather and contrasting stitching. The new 8-inch infotainment with both types of phone compatibility is "a breeze to navigate.
With standard all-wheel drive, the Crosstrek might seem like the perfect off-roader. But the review claims it doesn't have enough ground clearance to cope with more serious obstacles. We're not surprised and still expect it to be more outdoorsy than most small crossovers.
The styling is a major part of the model's appeal. It's got a rugged array of black cladding, unique wheels, and a groove blue paintjob. Designers have improved without completely overhauling the popular wagon package.
Likewise, the engine doesn't rock the boat. Though Subaru says the 2.0-liter boxer-four is 80% new, output has only grown from 148 to 152 hp while torque is the same at 145 lb-ft. With a 33 mpg city rating, it's only 1 better than the 2017 model year.
Consumer Reports
editors come from an era when they had records instead of smartphones with music streaming. So they go on and on about the fact that EyeSight should have been standard, like a broken record. And they are absolutely right. But if we didn't have to pay extra for the stuff we like, how would automaker make their profits?