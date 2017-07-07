autoevolution

Toyota Supra Flies Off the Road in Australia, Crash Looks Like Skateboard Stunt

Last time we checked, the Toyota Supra wasn't a skateboard, which means that anybody trying to jump the thing off an embankment will probably end up totaling the sportscar.
Why would you want to use a Supra for such a purpose? Admittedly, such intentions don't seem very likely, but the Toyota crash we're here to show you is as real as they get.

The nasty episode took place in Australia and saw the driver of a Mk IV Supra (you know, the most loved generation out there) getting some serious air time.

We can see the rear-wheel-drive machine sliding out of control in what seems to be a last-moment decision to turn left. So, as the car was approaching a junction, it didn't manage to take the left road, nor did the Toyota follow the path it had been on.

Instead, the Supra took off, with the driver having been unfortunate enough to pull such a maneuver in an area that was less than flat.

The whole thing was caught on a dashcam and while we can't see the landing, the piece of footage at the bottom of the page also involves a few images that were captured after the accident.

And it's obvious that the Supra had a rough landing. Truth be told, there are serious chances for this accident to have totaled the car and one less Mk IV on the road makes for the kind of news that can ruin an aficionado's day.

Given the fact that this looks like an obvious driving error, the lesson that can be learned from here isn't complicated at all - make sure your sportscar can handle a turn before initiating such a maneuver.

On the plus side, at least the poor Toyota Supra we discussed above was the only car involved in the accident.

