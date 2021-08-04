Tammy Hembrow Shows Off $460k White Bentley Bentayga, Calls It Her “Boss Whip”

If you don't know who Tammy Hembrow is, that’s because it’s impossible to keep up with all the Instagram models who become famous overnight and amass considerable fortunes, following the classic Kim Kardashian recipe. An Australian model and business owner, Tammy recently gushed over her new, custom Bentley Bentayga that even she thinks “looks too good to touch”.
The Bentley Bentayga is one of those SUVs that just have to be part of any rising star’s car collection. And, if you know anything about models that become famous on social media, you’ll know that white is the unofficial trademark color. From mansions and offices to decorations and clothes, everything has to be white. You know where this is going – an all-white, matte Bentley, with custom white leather interior, that looks like the poster SUV for Instagram models.
The young owner of a sports apparel brand showed off her prized possession a few days ago, saying that she’s waited a whole year for her custom Bentley to be ready, and that she’s been dreaming of owning a Bentley since she was a child. Now, she has children of her own and can proudly say that she’s accomplished most of her dreams, including that of sporting a fabulous Bentley Bentayga, tailored to her precise demands.
Tammy even vlogged about the “grand” moment of picking up her new Bentley from the dealer, for all her fans to enjoy. The whole thing was done by the book, with the obligatory reveal, screams of joy and excited, although a bit uncertain, first drive. The self-proclaimed boss mama called this her “new boss whip” and even made sure to tell her partner that he’s not allowed to drive it – not that he was that excited about it, anyway.
The only question is – as a busy entrepreneur and mother of 2 young kids, how will Tammy be able to keep this immaculate Bentley Bentayga in pristine condition? Probably by not allowing anyone else inside it, and only actually driving it when she’s in full boss girl mode.
