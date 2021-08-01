Decadence, the Bentley Flying Spur Pickup Truck, Was Actually Made to Be Driven

SUV

The facts are always simple. In between an Abarth Fiat 500 tune-up, a classic Bentley repair, and a total restoration of a VW Karman Ghia Razor Edge (the UK designation of the alternate Type 34), the aftermarket company also had time for their “biggest builds and biggest challenges to date.” They’re speaking both literally and figuratively since we are dealing here with a potentially outrageous project.The work progress slip involved chopping up a perfectly desirable Bentley Flying Spur. After all, the ultra-luxury British automaker has already gone where no one has reached before... into therealm. And others followed them, so why not go for the popular pickup truck form as well? Well, it might be just wishful thinking, but some people do have the will and (huge) bank account to make such hypothetical ideas a reality.And, frankly, after seeing both how good and bad custom build projects can really be, we’re just going to let you be the judge on this one. So, here are the (known) hard facts. We are dealing here with a Bentley Flying Spur sedan that was transformed into an equally luxurious pickup truck. That wooden bed certainly wouldn’t look out of place on the deck of a multi-million yacht, if you ask us.But, of course, beauty is in the eye of the beholder and the final result might not please everyone. Although, it’s certainly going to stir the pot in various places, as the company mentions this isn’t one of those “get it made and hide it in a hurry” projects. Instead, “Decadence” (aka the Bentley pickup) will dare to amaze at a few shows before going the opposite of turning into a garage queen since “it was built to be driven and it will be.”