Toyota GT 86 "Nismo" Is a Cool Play on Colors and Parts

The Alice in Wonderland joke is bad, and you might think that to put "Nismo" in an article about a Toyota is a mistake or intentionally misleading. But forget you know what the 370Z looks for a second and tell us if this couldn't pass off as one.White with black ground effects and red stripes is also the trademark of the Nismo brand. Of course, the GT-R and Z are the main members of this boyband, but even the stagehands get that look. There was a version based on the Patrol SUV minivans or even underpowered little hatchbacks in Japan, all with this scheme.The man behind this build is Saif Khan, a 19-year old from California. And we really want to congratulate him on his creativity. For example, this is the Scion FR-S, though you wouldn't really know it. The front bumper is from the GT 86 facelift, while the angular headlights come from a BRZ.The body kit, meanwhile, isn't some crazy aftermarket thing, but the TRD package made by Toyota themselves. About the only outlandish thing here is that big bolt-on whing at the back.About the only thing we'd change is the silver wheels, which look strange on a white car. A vintage-style black 5-spoke would be the way to go, according to the Nismo guys. Of course, the Toyobaru is famously a slow car too, but an enjoyable one at that.