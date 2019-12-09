Toyota GT 86 "Nismo" Is a Cool Play on Colors and Parts

Like the Supra or the STI, the Toyota GT 86 is a kind of sports car that shines through bold customization. As stock models become rarer, the widebody look seems like the way to go if you want to stand out. However, the GT 86 "Nismo" looks completely custom without going down the Rocket Bunny hole.
The Alice in Wonderland joke is bad, and you might think that to put "Nismo" in an article about a Toyota is a mistake or intentionally misleading. But forget you know what the 370Z looks for a second and tell us if this couldn't pass off as one.
White with black ground effects and red stripes is also the trademark of the Nismo brand. Of course, the GT-R and Z are the main members of this boyband, but even the stagehands get that look. There was a version based on the Patrol SUV, minivans or even underpowered little hatchbacks in Japan, all with this scheme.
The man behind this build is Saif Khan, a 19-year old from California. And we really want to congratulate him on his creativity. For example, this is the Scion FR-S, though you wouldn't really know it. The front bumper is from the GT 86 facelift, while the angular headlights come from a BRZ.
The body kit, meanwhile, isn't some crazy aftermarket thing, but the TRD package made by Toyota themselves. About the only outlandish thing here is that big bolt-on whing at the back.
About the only thing we'd change is the silver wheels, which look strange on a white car. A vintage-style black 5-spoke would be the way to go, according to the Nismo guys. Of course, the Toyobaru is famously a slow car too, but an enjoyable one at that.
