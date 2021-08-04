The Iguana Pro Rider Amphibious Speedboat Is (Almost) Here

Iguana Yachts has, as of the moment of writing, eight different models in its lineup and it also offers highly customized variants of each. The idea is that you can get whatever boat you need, according to your budget and preferences, so prices range from $300,000 to well over the $1 million mark. The ninth entry is almost here and, while you can’t yet admire it in all its glory, you can still have a glimpse at it – and place a pre-order.
The Iguana Pro Rider is that ninth addition to the Iguana Yachts lineup. It’s a civilian speedboat based on the special ops RIB Iguana Pro Interceptor, so it should deliver the same incredible combination of efficiency and insane performance, with added comfort and more than a sliver of luxury. The Pro Rider could be, if you’re on the market for such a thing, the perfect vacation boat for the perfect vacation – just not this summer.
The Pro Rider was announced at the end of June this month, with the makers promising more details in a month’s time. With the deadline reached, Iguana Yachts is showing it off in the first-ever pictures, but details remain still scarce. The silver lining is that Pro Rider will be making its debut at the Cannes boat show in September, which means we’ll be getting both the full specs and live demos.
Iguana has been making amphibious boats since 2008 and, right now, is one of the highest-profile and popular companies on this market. Iguana boats come in all shapes and sizes, and have varied functionality, but they all have in common the proprietary Kevlar-reinforced rubber tracks that allow them to slowly roll on land, out of the water and into storage. These tracks retract into the hull while on water for minimal resistance, which enables Iguana to deliver incredible speeds for some models.
Iguana boats range from commuter-style boats to yacht tenders and, as of May 2021, the special ops vessel Pro Interceptor, arguably the fastest Iguana model. Pro Interceptor is a fast beast on water, and a stable and sturdy one on land, since its tank-like tracks move it at 4.3 mph (7 kph) over any terrain type, from sand to mud and gravel. The Pro Interceptor is rated as resistant to 9G impact, able to climb inclines of up to 45 degrees, fully customizable, lightweight due to its carbon fiber and aluminum hull, and fast.
With two outboard engines of 450 hp each, the Pro Interceptor can hit speeds of 55 knots in under two minutes. It can seat up to 12 passengers and, when on land, 11 of them can crowd at the front and Iguana promises it won’t topple over.
for civilian use. It will be 10 meters (32.8 feet) long and draw power from twin 450 hp outboard engines, so performance will be on par with its older and slightly more aggressive sibling. Based on materials released by Iguana, it will also have similar styling, with a sleek, black hull.
Despite an earlier report that the Pro Rider will offer seating for just two, the official photos show differently: the new boat will include two separate seating areas that could easily and comfortably accommodate a total of six people – or more, if they scooch over. There’s also an option to extend the bench area aft, effectively turning it into a tanning bed. The central, two-person cockpit is shaded.
Iguana is yet to offer as much as a hint on pricing on the Pro Rider, but it does say that “it will be a limited edition.” More often than not, limited-edition series bear higher price tags, for all the obvious reasons. Then again, we won’t have to wait that long to find out and, to boot, see this sleek boat with tank-like abilities in motion.
