Enjoy Adventure Flying With the Amphibious Icon A5 - Comes With Its Own Trailer

Remember the song “Leaving on a Jet Plane”? In this case, a more accurate version would be “I’m leaving on an amphibious light sport aircraft (LSA)”. Anyway, the point is that you don’t need to be a billionaire to go fly somewhere nice for the weekend, just for the sake of it. Ditch the most travelled road and go for a real adventure, up in the air.
Right from the start, the greatest thing about the Icon A5 is that it’s made for pure fun. Forget about commuting or carrying stuff from one place to another. This is about taking what the air and water have to offer, experiencing the incredible freedom of flying at your own pace, and enjoying a breathtaking view.
This 2-seater is the first LSA to be built with a spin-resistant airframe for increased safety levels, and it’s equipped with the electronically fuel injected version of the Rotax 912, one of the most popular lightweight and efficient aircraft engines. Its incredible streamlined design features folding wings that take only 2 minutes to unfold, plus seawings that give it stability on water and double as convenient platforms for checking engine vitals.
Another cool thing about the A5 is that you can remove the windows when you wish, for a truly immersive flying experience. Fly with the windows out, at 109 mph (176 kph) and enjoy the unobstructed view, thanks to the low instrument panel and rear placement of the engine. The Angle of Attack gauge is a unique instrument that provides all the information you need to know during flight, while the military-inspired center stick keeps you in control at all time.
This sport aircraft is easier to travel with than you might think. No need for an airport – it can operate from grass strips and beaches too. The Icon inflatable dock makes it easy to attach to your favorite boat, while the Icon Amphib trailer helps you load or unload it from land or water, and even store it at home.
For 2021, Icon has also introduced a FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) Certified Edition, which is meant for those who want to fly the A5 outside of the U.S., available in 3 striking color schemes.
The original LSA Icon A5 is certified to ASTM standards and can be flown by pilots with sport pilot privileges and a seaplane endorsement.
This 2-seater is the first LSA to be built with a spin-resistant airframe for increased safety levels, and it’s equipped with the electronically fuel injected version of the Rotax 912, one of the most popular lightweight and efficient aircraft engines. Its incredible streamlined design features folding wings that take only 2 minutes to unfold, plus seawings that give it stability on water and double as convenient platforms for checking engine vitals.
Another cool thing about the A5 is that you can remove the windows when you wish, for a truly immersive flying experience. Fly with the windows out, at 109 mph (176 kph) and enjoy the unobstructed view, thanks to the low instrument panel and rear placement of the engine. The Angle of Attack gauge is a unique instrument that provides all the information you need to know during flight, while the military-inspired center stick keeps you in control at all time.
This sport aircraft is easier to travel with than you might think. No need for an airport – it can operate from grass strips and beaches too. The Icon inflatable dock makes it easy to attach to your favorite boat, while the Icon Amphib trailer helps you load or unload it from land or water, and even store it at home.
For 2021, Icon has also introduced a FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) Certified Edition, which is meant for those who want to fly the A5 outside of the U.S., available in 3 striking color schemes.
The original LSA Icon A5 is certified to ASTM standards and can be flown by pilots with sport pilot privileges and a seaplane endorsement.