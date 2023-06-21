Take Your AI-Generated Sports Car Pick: BMW Z5 or Aston Martin Vantage EV?

What does BMW and Aston Martin have in common, not in the real world but in the imaginative realm of digital car content creators? Well, if you didn't know the answer already, they have become targets for the parallel universes of AI-assisted CGI ideas. And maybe that's a good thought, at least for the 'Z5' and the 'DB-E Vantage.'
Futurists – both serious and the ones with popular opinions – have warned us for decades that if we allow the rise of sentient machines, we could easily spill our own doom. Hollywood has played the trope all over again to the point where movies like Terminator 2: Judgment Day have made action and special computer-generated effects history, and now the renewed potential threat of Artificial Intelligence as the main villain has reached even more serious action pieces like the ones in the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One blockbuster.
However, rest assured, there are also instances when AI is not doing bad things and is not even stealing people's workplaces. Such could be the case with the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, where some pixel masters also love to fiddle with stuff like Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, Dall-E, or Adobe Firefly, among many others. And there is no need to take our word for granted, as we have an eloquent example or two.
So, the good folks over at car.design.trends have recently focused our attention on these suave projects from futurismo_collective, who entitles itself as an AI car designer playing with AI and ushering a safe space "for car culture, fashion, design, and style." Thus far, we do not know too much about his ethos, but we like what we see after he wraps up with AI-assisted projects. The first case in point could easily be the Aston Martin EV dreamt in front of the mansion for cocktail hours, next to the infinity pool, or looking ready to take its two occupants from the secluded villa to the bustling nearby town after they enjoyed a Lake Como-style sunset.
And the author even has a name for the AI-designed concept – 'Aston Martin DB-E Vantage,' thus indicating that we could be looking at the CGI expert's vision for the zero-emissions heir to the current V8 and V12-powered Vantage series. Secondly, the pixel master quickly imagined another sports car that could be a tad less expensive yet just as friendly to the environment. As such, the second project that caught our attention revolves around the next installment in the BMW Z series of roadsters, dubbed as simply as possible as the BMW Z5.
It's not immune to the big-grille 'charms' of other members of the real BMW family, and yet we could probably let it slide when the rest of the lines are sleek and sculpted. Besides, this BMW Z5 project has a neat little secret – as far as we can tell, it would feature a fancy frameless windshield, if ever real. Oh, wait, that would be two – since we also didn't see any tailpipes to presume there's an exhaust attached to the engine. So, which one is your favorite, and does any of them deserve our CGI hall pass or not?
